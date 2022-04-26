School Spotlight: Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA)

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA)

Kinder HSPVA Mission Statement: By cultivating both artistic and academic excellence in a diverse environment, HSPVA builds the confidence and enthusiasm required for an accomplished creative future.

Address: 790 Austin Street, Houston, Texas 77002

Phone: (713) 942-1960 Fax: (713) 942-1968

Established in 1971, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is a fully accredited high school that specializes in rigorous training in the arts. Kinder HSPVA prepares young artists for college, conservatories, and the professional arts world. While having the same academic curriculum and graduation requirements as other HISD high schools, students also spend three hours every day in one art discipline. All students must audition for Kinder HSPVA for a specific arts focus.

Fine Arts Departments

Creative Writing: The HSPVA Creative Writing Department's key areas of study include short story writing, poetry, and dramatic writing. To add to their studies, students also take courses in acting, digital storytelling, editing, and publishing.

Dance: The HSPVA Department of Dance's key areas of study include both the performing and theoretical skills including ballet, modern dance, jazz, musical theatre, tap dance, dance photography, dance survey, dance history, repertory, and composition. There are approximately 100 dance majors and a dance faculty of 12 prominent professionals.

Music: The HSPVA Music Department's key areas of study include music theory, composition and improvisation, music history, form and analysis, vocal production, sight-singing and ear training, instrumental technique classes, chamber music, handbells and class piano. The over 330 majors can perform in classical voice, orchestral music, concert band music, jazz, mariachi and popular music in both large and small ensembles.

Theatre: The Theatre Department has over 135 students who are divided into four levels. Students in Levels 1 and 2 study all aspects of theatre including acting, voice, and movement for the actor, theatre history, design, musical theatre, playwriting, dramaturgy, directing, and stage management. In Level 2 year the students will choose an area of focus in which to specialize for the Level 3 and 4 years of study. They will focus on hands-on preparation, production, and performance as well as audition and portfolio development for college auditions.

Visual Arts: The Visual Arts curriculum is designed to give each student a firm foundation to build on and a dynamic variety of experiences that will open ideas, inspire talent, and prepare them to meet challenges.

**Kinder HSPVA Tuition rates are established by HISD and is subject to change each year. For the 2019-20 school year tuition was $12,161.

