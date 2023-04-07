Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extended at Alley Theatre

Holmes and Watson must do whatever it takes to help their friends…while facing their greatest foe.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended the run of Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily to May 14, 2023. The comedy-mystery Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette is directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

The wit of Oscar Wilde meets the cunning of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this comic twist on a classic sleuthing caper, Wilde's muse, actress Lillie Langtry (a.k.a the Jersey Lily) presents Holmes with what seems like an open and shut case. But with his superior powers of deductive reasoning, Sherlock wastes no time in exposing a much more sinister conspiracy. Meanwhile, Oscar Wilde is in the throes of writing his acclaimed The Importance of Being Earnest and Holmes might inspire some of the play. In a fast-paced ride full of surprises and disguises, Holmes and Watson must do whatever it takes to help their friends...while facing their greatest foe.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline - actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.




Houstons Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic Innovation Photo
Houston's Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic Innovation
Brave Little Company, a theatre creating and producing work about, with, and for all of Houston's kids and their grownups, will receive the 2023 TYA Artistic Innovation Award.
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to Main Street Theater Photo
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the whimsical modern classic James & the Giant Peach based on the book by Roald Dahl, dramatized by Richard R. George.
Houston Grand Opera Reveals 2023-24 Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio Art Photo
Houston Grand Opera Reveals 2023-24 Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio Artists
Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has concluded an extensive global search and is delighted to introduce the four new and six returning artists selected to train with the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio (Butler Studio) in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
THE BOOK OF MARY Extends at Dirtdogs Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MARY Extends at Dirtdogs Theatre
The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real)—the ultimate theatrical collaboration between Houston icons Mary Hooper and Ted Swindley—has been extended through April 16 due to popular demand!

