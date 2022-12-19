Review: The Traditional A CHRISTMAS CAROL Enraptures Audiences With Its Exciting, New Telling at The Alley Theatre

The stage goes dark as actors mill down the aisles, dressed in festive, detailed wear from 1840s London. They are carrying candles to light their way as they sing classic Christmas carols in joyful harmonies. Small, ornate houses are flown onto the stage from above, and the stage is brought to life with holiday activities and bright voices. You are transported into the story of A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Many already know the story of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. A CHRISTMAS CAROL tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly, negative man who is only focused on profits and pessimism. He is then visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. After their enlightening visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man ready to celebrate the joys of the holiday season.

However, despite the many productions and movies I have seen of this timeless story, I truly believe that this production was the most exciting telling that I have experienced. Live music, active puppets, and daring spectacle kept the piece enchanting every single moment. The production was also so polished and smooth, with one scene quickly transitioning into the next, making the story constantly flow forward and fly by.

The Cast of Alley Theatre's Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dancing The Night Away!

Photo by Lynn Lane.

The ensemble of actors was well-casted and incredibly engaging. I was most impressed by how so many of them played multiple different characters. Every actor made each of their characters unique and found the sincerity in each one. To name a few, Elizabeth Bunch (who played The Ghost of Christmas Past, Polly, Caroline, and more) was so beautiful and delicate in her portrayal of The Ghost of Christmas Past. Christine Friale (who played Mrs. Fezziwig, Cornelia, and Doll amongst others) stood out to me. She led the dancing with such flair, played a younger flirting girl with such hilarity, and was a frightening robber later in the performance. Each character she created always caught my eye. David Rainey, who brought Ebenezer Scrooge to life, was astonishing. At the beginning of the show, he was

able to say such harmful phrases and unenthusiastic leers with such clarity and authenticity. Seeing Scrooge grow as his walls broke down was extremely heart-warming. Shawn Hamilton, who was The Ghost of Christmas Present in addition to being a part of the ensemble, was my favorite character. He is so captivating and funny; who knew the Ghost of Christmas Present could have such sass and dazzle! Last, but certainly not least, the children ensemble of the show was so adorable and professional, authentically bringing the streets of London to us. Their young voices brought a vibrant energy to the Christmas carols sung throughout the show, making me melt.

Speaking of the carols, I would like to give my biggest compliments to John L. Cornelius II, the music director. I can only imagine how long it took to choose which carols were going to be in the show, create arrangements of them, and then teach the complicated arrangements to the cast. I also would like to celebrate the work of Brittany Halen (who played a fiddle live onstage) and Amanda Martinez (who sang beautifully as the Christmas Angel). The musical talents of the cast were limitless, and they truly brought magic to the stage.

Of course, there was more magic than just the music. Jim Steinmeyer, who designed the illusions, and Afsaneh Aayani, who created the puppets used, did amazing jobs. Taking on an iconic, fantasy show like A CHRISTMAS CAROL seems intimidating to me, but these two made everything so clean and believable. I was always surprised by when and how the ghosts appeared, and each spectacle of different holiday items popping in and off the stage created such intrigue! Also, the large, haunting entrance of the Ghost of Christmas Future is not one to miss. I could describe its presence...but I do not want to ruin its surprising appearance. You will just have to see it for yourself!

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Alley Theatre

Singing Of Holiday Cheer!

Photo by Lynn Lane.

I also would like to tip my hat to Michael Locher, the set designer, and Raquel Barreto, the costume designer. We were quickly transported from the streets of London to the bedroom of Ebeneezer Scrooge to many other supernatural locales, thanks to Locher and Barreto's work. I really enjoyed the little homes that were dropped onstage, especially as they were engaged with the ghosts. Smoke even came out of their chimneys! As for the costume design, it was clear that each layered costume took a lot of work, time, and care. All of the costumes during the dance numbers were so fun to watch, and I thoroughly enjoyed the grand, emerald outfit of The Ghost of Christmas Present, which brought even more fabulousness to the character.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs every day except Christmas Day until December 31st, so don't miss out! Some days even have two performances, so see the full schedule of performances and buy your tickets now HERE! Performances are occurring at The Alley Theatre (615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002), and parking is next door to the theater for only $9. For more information, check out The Alley Theatre's website HERE.