Review: 'TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NIGHT CATECHISM 3 At Stages Houston

Denise Fennell returns to Stages Houston to revive the third Late Night Catechism called ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART, and it’s all just in time for Valentine’s Day. Love the holiday or hate it, this nun has opinions on the Catholic sacraments of marriage and death. Denise is well-known for her portrayal of Sister, who is Chicago comedienne Maripat Donovan's creation, initially with Vicki Quade and often in collaboration with her late writing partner, Marc Silvia. The shows started with Maripat during the '90s in the Windy City, but Houston has mainly seen Denise as our Sister locally. The actress has made the character her own, and the transformation seems incredibly effortless, as does the whipsmart jocularity that ensues. This is a master class in comedic timing and Catholic doctrine, which surprisingly make wonderful bedfellows. The audience is as much a part of the show as the stern taskmistress, and it’s likely the most fun you will have in a theater! I have seen Sister so many times, but each class feels fresh and new since it’s half-scripted and half-improvised on the fly! This series remains one of my favorite Stages productions and is hilarious. ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART is often cited by fans as one of the best of the Sister shows, so you can’t lose. And besides, you'll want to be in Sister's "section" later.

This show is an actual Catechism class taught by a nun, and you are enrolled in St. Bruno’s adult religious education class run by Sister. This time of year, the Catechism is all about love and marriage, but she also slips into what happens to marriage when we die. Sister will be looking out into the audience, hoping to find out who is newlywed and who has been hitched for a significant amount of time, and she’s going to have advice for them both. If you are Catholic, you are going to score bonus points, but don’t let being on any other “religious team” stop you from attending. Sister welcomes any and all and probably converts quite a few before the night is over. I have to confess I try to study up on Catholicism any time I go to this show. I scour saints and sacraments associated with whatever holiday Sister is setting up. If you want to be ahead in this particular session, you should know your sacraments and saints of marriage. But no studying is required; the nun is happy to educate you on all of this.

Denise Fennell is just a delight in this role, and she plays off the audience so well that you would swear Sister is a real person. I can’t praise her performance enough. She can handle anyone, anytime, and mine every audience for comedic gold. On opening night, we had high-ranking members of President Bush’s staff, two couples who decided to get married because of funerals, and married lesbians who brought their moms. Sister juggled each set of folks masterfully and navigated politics and religion as only she could. It’s hysterical but also a unique mix of sternness and love that you feel radiating from the character in equal doses. You feel like you have somehow bonded with the teacher and the entire class, and that is what makes this theatrical experience so unique. Also returning is taciturn stage manager Todd Molesky, who does Sister’s bidding with his usual deadpan flair.

If you have seen a LATE NIGHT CATECHISM at Stages, you probably already have plans to attend it. If you never have, it’s such a unique and funny experience that you should go. I have been a huge fan for years now, and it seems only to get better and better. Denise Fennell’s shows are always a special part of Houston and Stages, and I am so glad that the theater has decided to do this whole “Sister for all-seasons” approach. It’s been a joy to see, and I look forward to them bringing her back every year. There’s nun better than Denise. Happy Valentine’s! And somebody, please bring Jose Altuve to this thing!

‘TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NIGHT CATECHISM 3 runs at Stages only through February 9th, so this is a quick run of shows. Evening shows start at 7:30 pm, and matinees start at 2:30 pm. The show runs approximately two hours and has a full fifteen-minute intermission. But fair warning, try to be on time. Since this is Catholic Catechism, there is a full bar available, and Sister is fine with you bringing in drinks, but be careful with any candy or nuts. Parking in the garage usually costs $15, but street parking is also available around the area if you want to chance it.

Photograph taken by Melissa Taylor

