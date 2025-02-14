Review: THE WANDERERS at Mildred's Umbrella

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE WANDERERS by Anna Ziegler is currently showing at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC’s Joe Frank Theatre, and it is easily the most emotionally intriguing piece of theater out there right now. Mildred’s Umbrella brings in this production with a stellar cast, sumptuous direction by Jennifer Decker, and a sense of authenticity in portraying the Orthodox life in the Jewish community. But what fascinates me most is the idea of compromise and marriage that this one explores. We get to witness two couples, an interracial pair of writers who are in the modern era, and they are Jewish but very secular. They are contrasted with an Orthodox couple who are the subject of one of the writer’s books that he is constructing before the audience. Ziegler explores identity, loss of oneself, and the demands that all marriages make - religious or not. It’s a fascinating meditation on what it means to be a good wife or a good husband. The answers are not always what you expect, and that is the beauty of being lost in any relationship. The characters constantly ask themselves and the audience, “What would make me happy?”

This show really intrigued me the more I read about previous productions. It has had a storied history where some iterations work better than others. Katie Holmes starred in a New York City run that was criticized for feeling stilted, while other stagings were praised for the intimacy and inventiveness of the romantic drama. Jennifer Decker is a pro at deconstructing relationships, and it is no surprise that she handles this material very well. Also, she has a very talented cast at her beck and call, so THE WANDERERS here in Houston works exquisitely for the most part. It’s a well-directed, well-cast, well-developed production in an intimate, special space. The JCC gives this piece a certain air of gravitas that you couldn’t spark anywhere else. The audience understands the push and pull of the Jewish religion, and they seem open to that aspect of the show. But honestly, this is simply about universal truths in any pairing.

The cast is amazing. Christian Tannous plays a celebrated author named Abe, who is praised for his weaving of Jewish culture into his books. Sarah Sachi is his wife, who is also an author but is far less successful, and that creates tension from the jump. These two actors play off each other so well and have a vital rhythm that makes them feel like a married couple. They are both great at handling sly humor and high drama when needed. Abe begins having an online email exchange with a famous actress, Julia, who the luminous Samantha Walker plays to great effect. It turns into what equates to an online emotional affair that progresses to alarming levels of intimacy. Contrasted with this modern couple in crisis is an Orthodox Jewish couple who are being written about by Abe. Nonie Hilliard and Scott Searles play these two. They both give bravely honest, searing performances that reveal much about this unique life. We see the wife grow increasingly discontent, which is their struggle. I suspect dramaturg Leah Lax was invaluable, offering input on how an Orthodox couple works and breaks (she was one of the Orthodox wives who left in real life). All of the cast handles Jewish prayers and ceremonies with a stunning, realistic ease. Everything feels grounded, authentic, and honest.

The show itself is great! I loved almost everything except the very last moments of the script by Anna Ziegler. She sets up this amazing scenario, and things start to pay off at a wonderfully fast clip emotionally. But then, somehow, the ending stretches out and begins to feel unearned and clunky. Moments drag on, and a few beats feel like a misstep in the literature. The actors elevated the script near the end and were equally well-matched in the first three-quarters. Strong direction and convincing performances save THE WANDERERS, but it is searching for an ending structurally. I feel there is a natural ending, and had the piece stopped there, it would have worked far better.

Yet still, there is a lot to love here, even in the technical aspects. Chyna Mayer’s abstracted Bronx set is inventive and expresses a lot about the characters without being predictable. Donna Southern Schmidt’s costumes bring authenticity and charm to the proceedings. The Joe Frank Theatre space inside the JCC should be used more frequently. It’s a wonderfully close experience, and suits plays like this well.

THE WANDERERS is well worth seeking out. It’s a wonderfully smart, emotionally intelligent script, and the cast is so good at handling these characters even when the narrative seems to veer off in a strange direction at its closing moments. But you will not be able to shake the story, and the overall impression is that Mildred’s Umbrella certainly is a company that handles these kinds of scripts better than almost anyone, maybe even companies in NYC. They create a small miracle, and you get to live inside it for a short while.

THE WANDERERS plays at the JCC through February 23rd. Performances include Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday viewings. Friday is blocked off to honor the Jewish Sabbath. Tickets are $28, and the show lasts an hour and forty-five minutes without any intermission.

