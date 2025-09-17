Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A sweet, beautiful, and endearing story graces the stage of Sarofim Hall, presented in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo. What starts as a tale of awkwardness transcends into one that will leave you not only toe-tapping but also with the palpable desire to live life to its absolute fullest.

Kimberly Akimbo is about Kimberly Levaco, a bright New Jersey teenager with a rare condition that makes her age four times faster than usual. While juggling high school crushes, chaotic family drama, and her aunt’s questionable schemes, Kimberly faces the reality that her time may be limited. With the help of her new friend Seth, she learns to embrace joy, love, and possibility in the moment, making this quirky, heartfelt show a celebration of life’s fleeting beauty.

I have seen the musical before; however, the current touring production is truly one that lives and breathes as its own entity, while still retaining the sparkling magic that the Broadway production infused. As the title character, Kimberly Levaco, the legendary Ann Morrison plays the teenager. Morrison does so with such brilliance and gusto. She truly provides both the emotional depth and complex comedy that the role demands. Straight from Broadway in Kimberly’s love interest, Seth, comes the remarkable abilities of Miguel Gil. Gil is lovable as the anagram-loving nerdy protagonist and matches Morrison’s acting prowess.

Playing Kimberly’s parents expertly, Buddy and Pattie, are Jim Hogan and Laura Woyasz. Hogan sketches a very complicated father figure both comedically and frenetically. His humorous take on the role allowed audiences to breathe just a little more easily about his character. Laura Woyasz, on the other hand, leaves very little on the stage in terms of a humorous take. Portraying a narcissistic pregnant mother with a complex past isn’t easy, yet Woyasz does so with such sweetness and gusto.

If there is a standout in this production, it is Emily Koch’s portrayal of Aunt Debra. Following the steps of Broadway’s Bonnie Milligan is difficult, but Koch is so amazing in this role. While the character is written to be a standout role, with songs such as “Better” and “How to Wash a Check,” which are amazing in themselves, Koch wins the audience over with some fantastic singing abilities. Here is hoping Houston sees Koch in more productions in the near future.

Design elements are also exceptional. David Zihn’s scenic design provides a string backdrop in a classic suburban home turned into a multimedia frenzy. Furthermore, there is an adorable moment where the performers literally ice skate on stage. Is there real ice? No, just the scenic design truly allows the performers to achieve some interesting physical feats.

With Kimberly Akimbo gracing Houston stages, performing arts lovers are at the start of a really fantastic season at the Hobby Center. With such a phenomenal production, we are fortunate that Akimbo reminds us to appreciate the little things in life during these turbulent times, and in doing so, we thank our lucky stars that Houston has such an amazing theatrical scene. Grab your ticket to Kimberly Akimbo; I assure you, you won’t regret it.





Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...