Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Theatre Under The Stars

This is a revival for Theatre Under the Stars, who first presented IN THE HEIGHTS in 2016. It replaced GREASE as their season opener way back then, which marked an inevitable transition in the company’s artistic direction and commitment to the evolution of musical theater. It was a bold move when they first did it, and this is a recommitment to that in 2025. The show champions a diverse immigrant Latin population living in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Northern New York City. This high-energy production combines dazzling vocals, slick dance moves, and even some rap and hip-hop elements with a cast that revels in their Hispanic heritage. It’s the perfect summer musical, refreshing as a Puerto Rican snow cone on a hot summer day.

If we boil it all down, IN THE HEIGHTS started as a college project for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who first dreamt up this neighborhood musical as a sophomore at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. Of course, Miranda would later become a shooting star thanks to HAMILTON, but IN THE HEIGHTS remains a semi-autobiographical celebration of the neighborhood he grew up in. It won him his first Tony Award and remains a considerable part of his theatrical legacy. It is a challenge to produce because it relies on complicated rhythms and traditional dancing from the Latin parts of the world. The narrative concerns several community members from Washington Heights as they face a time of transition and gentrification of their neighborhood. Some want to move, some want to stay, and others are unsure where they will end up. A three-day blackout becomes the catalyst for some final decisions and romantic entanglements.

This locally produced musical for Theatre Under the Stars showcases an impressive array of talent from its leads to the chorus members. William Carlos Angulo directed the show and choreographed it as well. You can tell because the dancing is narrative and non-stop. It’s always there as part of the story, and it’s impressive how this production uses dance energy to punctuate every song. Angulo knows how to make movement magic in a production like this, where he gets to play with a large ensemble. The technical aspects include a towering two-story set and well-programmed lights that make everything feel authentic.

Honestly, I could write an entire column dedicated solely to how spectacular this cast is, and how every single one of them makes IN THE HEIGHTS work. The show is truly an ensemble effort, but Daniel L. Melo portrays Usnavi, who is the show’s de facto narrator. He plays the owner of a bodega that seems to be the central spot for the neighborhood, and he connects several narrative lines. Melo is excellent at delivering the signature Lin-Manuel Miranda showtune rap that seems to be more rhythmic and tonal than what street and hip hop artists offer. He’s super likable, and that charm carries the show. There are two female leads, with Jordan Leal playing college student Nina and Alysia Velez as a beauty technician named Vanessa. Leal belts out her songs with conviction, and Velez proves to be the true triple threat, executing every song, dance, and scene with a passionate earnestness. Lamont Walker II shines brightly as Benny, a dispatcher for a cab service run by Nina’s family. Another ensemble standout is Houstonian Michael Alonzo, who brings the Pirauga vendor to life with a lyric tenor as beautiful as the snow cones he serves in the show. Mrince Williams dazzles the audience with his dance ability and steals any number he steps into. When I look at the cast list, even the swings (who only come on if needed) are legendary and iconic. TUTS is offering us an embarrassment of riches with some of the best performers we have seen on the Hobby Center stage. This is a wonderfully realized show from all angles.

IN THE HEIGHTS couldn’t come at a more opportune time in Houston. We are about to hit our hot months (probably already safely in them), and it's all too easy to relate to the heat and the fear of losing power thanks to a faulty power grid. As a city, we are heavily influenced by Latin culture, so this performance celebrates the heritage of a lot of who we are. It’s a delight to see this come to life in a show that has a dramatic arc, but in the end just wants to show how wonderful and resilient a community can be. It’s a party, but it also has a purpose. These immigrants capture the essence of the American dream—parents who want more for their children, and children who wish to hold on to their heritage. Yet still, whether they are Dominican, Puerto Rican, Chilean, or Mexican, they are here contributing to this country, fueling its dreams, and making things more beautiful and vibrant. IN THE HEIGHTS is one of the greatest American musicals conceived, and you should see it. And Theatre Under the Stars should be proud for keeping its message alive in such a fantastic production.

IN THE HEIGHTS is now playing at the Hobby Center through June 1st. There is a parking garage attached to the structure that charges $15 for self-parking and $20 plus tip for valet. You can make reservations to eat at Diana American Grill before a performance, or arrive early and navigate sandwiches and pasta dishes in the lobby of the theater. The show runs approximately two and a half hours, including a fifteen-minute intermission.

The photo of the cast was taken by Melissa Taylor

