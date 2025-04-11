Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHELOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mystery and Madcap Thrills on the Moor

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is a hilarious adaptation by playwright Ken Ludwig, of Alley’s Lend Me a Tenor fame. This humorous yet suspenseful retelling of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles also marks the final performance of Resident Acting Company Member Todd Waite, capping off an extraordinary 25-year tenure at the Alley.

What a delightful evening! This is exactly the kind of production audiences hope for—and what the Alley is known for: a compelling story brought to life by a masterful cast, endless inventive costumes, and a beautiful, ever-transforming set. “Madcap” is certainly an apt description, though it doesn’t quite capture the precision required to pull off an opening night with such flair. The pace was breathless yet perfectly controlled—never frantic, always purposeful. Of the five actors onstage, three played more than 40 characters between them, each with their own distinct costumes, accents, and physicalities. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

The premise is straightforward: take a beloved Conan Doyle novel and reinterpret it for the stage, infusing as much humor as the original has suspense. It sounds like a challenge, but Ludwig’s witty script and Director Eleanor Holdridge’s sharp direction manage it brilliantly, resulting in a production that is equal parts thrilling and laugh-out-loud funny.

As mentioned, this marks Todd Waite’s final turn both as Sherlock Holmes (a role he originated at the Alley) and as a member of the Resident Acting Company. I can’t think of a more triumphant note to exit on. While Waite isn’t onstage quite as often as some of his castmates, he anchors the production with charm and authority. His timing is impeccable, and he shifts seamlessly between dry wit, deadpan delivery, and the gravitas required for more dramatic turns. I’ve enjoyed his work in many an Alley productions, and I wish him every success in whatever The Next Act holds.

Opposite Waite is Christopher Salazar as Dr. Watson, in what may be his finest performance I’ve seen to date. I've seen him in several different roles, but this feels tailor-made for his talents. As Holmes’ partner, he deftly plays the straight man, amplifying the comedy with his reactions while also handling moments of physical humor and narrative momentum with ease. His expressive physical comedy is used well in this production, whether it is a fight scene or battling the blustery winds of Devonshire.

I’ve long been a fan of Elizabeth Bunch, she’s always a joy to watch, and she did not disappoint. I lost count of how many roles she and Brandon Hearnsberger tackled, but it had to be upwards of 20 each. No matter how brief their time on stage, every character felt distinct and fully formed. The lightning-fast costume changes are impressive enough, but the ability to switch accents, postures, and personalities on a dime is something else entirely.

Hearnsberger frequently appears opposite Bunch, as a brother, husband, or comrade, and delivers some of the most dynamic performances of the night. With a staggering array of accents and characters, he takes the audience on what feels like a whirlwind European tour. He also manages to steal a few scenes outright, but I won’t spoil the surprise—some moments just need to be experienced firsthand.

Dylan Godwin takes on a handful of the smaller roles but is primarily featured as Henry Baskerville, the Texas-born heir to the Baskerville estate. As Henry, Godwin leans into the farcical tone with confidence. His interactions with Salazar and Bunch crackle with chemistry, and his comedic instincts are spot-on, both in the larger-than-life moments and the more nuanced beats.

As promised, BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is truly “a case for the whole family.” With rapid-fire character swaps, onstage costume changes, physical comedy, clever sight gags, and even brief operatic interludes (yes, plural!), there’s something for everyone in this production. It’s a joyful romp that manages to honor the spirit of Doyle’s original story while giving audiences a fresh and entertaining experience.

BASKERVILLE runs through May 4th in the Hubbard Theatre. The show runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. While suitable for ages 10 and up, be aware that the production includes moments of violence, flashing lights, haze, fog, theatrical smoking, and gunshots. For more information on the show and the theater, visit www.alleytheatre.org.

