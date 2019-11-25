ROCO Celebrates the Holiday Season With a Yuletide at Czech Center Museum Houston

ROCO's 2019-20 season "Coming of Age" continues in December with the start of their Connections series. On December 9 at 10 am, ROCO will celebrate the holiday season at the Czech Center Museum Houston with Yuletide Brunch and Brass.

The event will include a Czech-inspired menu and holiday music from the ROCO Brass Quintet - in a program of traditional Czech works, Hanukkah tunes, and jazzy arrangements by ROCO's own Jason Adams , including Duke Ellington 's rendition of the Nutcracker Suite, and Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas, infused with the engaging wit and humor the ROCO Brass Quintet is beloved for.

Post-concert, Czech Center docents will be on hand for an optional guided tour of the Museum's collections, spanning Czech and Slovakian art and culture and featuring a temporary exhibition of Greek art from the Charalampous Art Collection.





According to Alecia Lawyer, principal oboist and founder of ROCO, "We're excited to celebrate the holiday season with a Czech-inspired Yuletide, in one of Houston's most unique venues. Kick off the holidays in a festive way with ROCO, and experience a taste of Czech culture!"