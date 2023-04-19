Photos: See New Images of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
The production runs April 14 – May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Alley Theatre is presenting Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily.
See new photos of the company below!
The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette and directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner runs April 14 - May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
Orlando Arriaga and Todd Waite
Todd Waite, Christopher Salazar and Krystel Lucas
Todd Waite, Orlando Arriaga and Krystel Lucas
Levin Valayil and Elizabeth Bunch
Elizabeth Bunch and Krystel Lucas
The Cast
Todd Waite, Krystel Lucas, Christopher Salazar and Orlando Arriaga
