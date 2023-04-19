Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Images of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre

The production runs April 14 – May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Alley Theatre is presenting Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily.

See new photos of the company below!

The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette and directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner runs April 14 - May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.




On The Verge Theatre Sets Casting For CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS Photo
On The Verge Theatre Sets Casting For CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS
On the Verge Theatre has announced the cast for Catholic School Girls, playing May 4 – May 28, 2023 at Bering Memorial Church, 1440 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006.
Broadway Star Michael James Scott To Host The 2023 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS! Photo
Broadway Star Michael James Scott To Host The 2023 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS!
Broadway star Michael James Scott is going to be making some very special wishes come true when he hosts the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards at Theatre Under The Stars on May 4, 2023.
Alley Theatre to Host Open Auditions for Houston Actors for Its 2023-2024 Season Photo
Alley Theatre to Host Open Auditions for Houston Actors for Its 2023-2024 Season
2023-24 Seasonal Auditions for Houston actors will be at Alley Theatre. Auditions will be for AEA and non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older. 
Review: Denise Fennell Captivates Her Audiences with Joy and Sentimental Reflection in THE Photo
Review: Denise Fennell Captivates Her Audiences with Joy and Sentimental Reflection in THE BRIDE: OR, DOES THIS DRESS MAKE ME LOOK MARRIED?
Walking into Stages for the first time, I was not sure what I was getting myself into. All of a sudden, Denise Fennell sprinted onto the stage in a huge wedding dress and asked the big question present in the show's title: 'Does this dress make me look married?' The wonderful rollercoaster of THE BRIDE began in that moment, and I was captivated.

