Photos: Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alley Theatre is preseting Noël Coward's Private Lives. The production runs now - June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!

Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, infusing tango in 1930s Argentina and Uruguay.

Step into a tempestuous world where love and laughter collide in unexpected ways! When divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, sparks fly and tempers flare in a whirlwind of passion and humor. Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, transporting audiences from 1930s Argentina to Uruguay.



Photo credit: Lynn Lane



Hugo E. Carbajal and Melissa Molano

Melissa Molano and Orlando Arriaga

Hugo E. Carbajal and Melissa Molano

Melissa Molano and Hugo E. Carabajal

Melissa Molano and Hugo E. Carabajal

Hugo E. Carbajal, Melissa Molano, Briana J. Resa, and Orlando Arriaga

Orlando Arriaga, Melissa Molano, Hugo E. Carbajal, and Briana J. Resa

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 14% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds