Photos: Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre is preseting Noël Coward's Private Lives. The production runs now - June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!
Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, infusing tango in 1930s Argentina and Uruguay.
Step into a tempestuous world where love and laughter collide in unexpected ways! When divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, sparks fly and tempers flare in a whirlwind of passion and humor. Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward’s timeless comedy, transporting audiences from 1930s Argentina to Uruguay.
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
Hugo E. Carbajal and Melissa Molano
Melissa Molano and Orlando Arriaga
Hugo E. Carbajal and Melissa Molano
Melissa Molano and Hugo E. Carabajal
Melissa Molano and Hugo E. Carabajal
Hugo E. Carbajal, Melissa Molano, Briana J. Resa, and Orlando Arriaga
Orlando Arriaga, Melissa Molano, Hugo E. Carbajal, and Briana J. Resa
