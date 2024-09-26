Photos: NOISES OFF at the Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from Alley Theatre's production of Noises Off, by Michael Frayn and directed by Brandon Weinbrenner. The production runs September 27 - October 27, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Have you ever wondered what really happens backstage? Peek behind the curtain of a struggling acting troupe in this uproarious comedy as they battle misplaced props, forgotten lines, and an abundance of sardines. It’s a rollercoaster of laughter both onstage and off as the mayhem unfolds.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

