Photos: First Look at On the Verge Theatre's TIED

In honor of Black History Month, On the Verge Theatre is presenting Tied, a one-man play by Crystal Rae on-stage February 22 - 25, 2024 at Bering Church, 1440 Harold St, Houston, TX 77006.

Check out production photos below!

In 1963, the world lost four little girls in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, but David lost his youngest daughter. This devoted husband and father has always been a tie-wearing, toe-the-line, straight shooter until his wife and surviving daughter become the next targets. An uplifting and spiritual journey, the play is written by a multi-talented Houston playwright.

Bruce Lumpkin began his directing career as Resident Director for TUTS' Humphrey School of Musical Theatre in the late '70s. This experience brought him to the attention of Tony award winner, Director/Choreographer, Tommy Tune, who saw his production of Company at TUTS. Under Tune's wing and later as a collaborator, he worked on all of Tommy's Shows from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” through “Grand Hotel'' which he co-directed on the West End at the Dominion Theatre. Off Broadway, Bruce directed Summer of '69 and Criss Angel's “Mindfreak”. Working in many regional theatres for over 20 years, he won the

Barrymore Award for Best Director and Best Musical for his revisionist look at “Cabaret” at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia Currently Bruce is in the process of developing a new piece based on the life of George Balanchine. Bruce is a member of AEA and SDC.

On the Verge Theatre Company is a new, dynamic and provocative theatre experience brought to Houston by accredited Producing Artistic Directors Bruce Lumpkin and Ron Jones. Producing vital, quality works from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, and original playwrights, On the Verge Theatre addresses important societal issues and aims to maintain a creative, nurturing, and collaborative environment for artists.

Crystal Rae is a classically trained, singer/songwriter, actress and writer for both stage and screen. She has performed on stages across the country. Her first film credit was that of the Nurse in the Blumhouse film, “Black Box”, featuring Phylicia Rashad. Crystal Rae received a BFA in acting and directing from Abilene Christian University and has studied acting under famed actress Ella Joyce. Thanks to the joint efforts of Jonathan Williams of the Jonathan Williams Center for the Performing Arts in Beaumont, Texas, and the now late Van Dirk Fisher of the Riant in New York, her play Tied, a one-man play, was the recipient of the Black Seed Grant Award and is slated for a reading in NYC in 2023. Her writing has also been featured in Houston’s Fade to Black Festival. She leads puppeteering workshops for incarcerated youth through Houston’s Brave Little Company and is writing and directing short films starring puppets for both children and adult audiences alike. Rae is beyond thrilled that she has had the opportunity to, once again, partner with On The Verge and Jason Carmichael in the creation of Tied, a one-man play. To learn more about her, the puppet films, and other wild endeavors visit crystalraeproductions.com.

Tied will be held at the Bering Memorial Church, located at 1440 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006. Parking is available on Hawthorne Street at the back of the church. Tickets are available now at the button below