Photos: Broadway & Opera Star N'Kenge Dazzles With Houston Symphony In A VERY MERRY POPS

Back by popular demand, Broadway star N'Kenge made her joyous return to the Houston Symphony as featured guest artist for A Very Merry Pops, a three-night holiday concert series, led by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski. The series took place from December 15-18, 2022 at The Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston.

N'Kenge performed several holiday favorites, including a show-stopping arrangement of "Joy to the World," made famous by Whitney Houston, who is one of N'Kenge's idols and "the reason I wanted to sing!"

Another highlight in the program was a medley that N'Kenge performed with the choir, titled "Sing Noel/Go Tell It on the Mountain." N'Kenge says, "the medley depicted some African beats which I love and reminded me of the South when I first heard spirituals in church."

The Houston Symphony Chorus is also featured in a number of songs on the program with N'Kenge.

This was N'Kenge's first time working with highly sought-after pops conductor Michael Krajewski, who has a twenty-year relationship with the Houston Symphony.

Maestro Krajewski says, "N'Kenge's performance at the Houston Symphony's holiday concert brought good cheer to one and all. Her talent and charm warmed the hearts of everyone. She's a phenomenal singer and pleasure to work with."

N'Kenge has performed as a soloist at world-renowned illustrious performance venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Madison Square Garden and has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with Houston Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, to name a few. N'Kenge has graced the stage as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards. A proud alumni of both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, N'Kenge Made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim and is currently on Broadway in the revival of "Caroline, or Change." This energetic, well-rounded singer has performed with jazz greats like Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the leading roles in both the Elton John/Tim Rice Musical "Aida" and in Marion Caffey's "3 Mo' Divas" by the Helen Hayes Awards and the Arizoni Theater Awards.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is also a producer. She's currently developing a Broadway-bound musical celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.

For more info: NkengeMusic.com