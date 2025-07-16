Photos: Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at Alley Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd. The production runs now - August 24, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint English village leads to a chilling murder where everyone is a suspect. See photos here!

Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths.