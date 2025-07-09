Photos: Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK'D Extends at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d to run to August 24, 2025. Check out photos from the production here!

This adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff marks the first time iconic sleuth Miss Marple has appeared on the U.S. stage. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint English village leads to a chilling murder where everyone is a suspect. This glamourous production marks Elizabeth Bunch’s 100th production as a Resident Acting Company Member.

Miss Marple, played by Houston staple Susan Koozin, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?