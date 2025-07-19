Photos: 39 STEPS at Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Street Theater is bringing the hilarity of The 39 Steps to its Rice Village stage this summer. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit comedy about a man with a boring life who meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, this two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of four!), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

The 39 Steps opens July 12 and runs through August 10 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $59 - $64. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706. DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, 2 performances have been added: WEDNESDAY, July 30 at 7:30pm MONDAY, August 4 at 7:30pm.

Pride Night: July 31. Happy Hour starts at 6:15pm followed by our SingOut Cabaret. Special thanks to media sponsor OutSmart Magazine and event sponsor “The Gowrie Conspiracy.”

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Closing Weekend Party: August 9 in the lobby after the show (open to ticketholders of that performance).

Kara Greenberg makes her MST directing debut with The 39 Steps. The cast is Kevin Crouch, Chris Szeto-Joe, Meg Rodgers, and Wesley Whitson. The set designer is Ryan McGettigan. Paige A. Willson is the costume designer. David Gipson is the lightning designer. The sound designer is Shawn W. St. John. Props design and set dressing are by Rodney Walsworth. Amanda Adwers is the production stage manager.

About Main Street Theater

Now in its 49th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors’ Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children’s literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.