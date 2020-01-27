Performance Added for THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Main Street Theater

Due to popular demand, Main Street Theater has added a performance of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK on Sunday, February 16 at 7:00pm.

Remaining performances are February 9 & 16 at 2:30pm and 7:00pm at its Midtown location, 3400 Main Street in Matchbox 4. Please note that both matinees are sold out. The production is recommended for adults and children 5th grade and up. https://mainstreettheater.com/the-diary-of-anne-frank/

Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting the timely classic, The Diary of Anne Frank based on the iconic book. "There were over a dozen Anti-Semitic violent incidents in the month of December alone," notes Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director and director of the production. "It is now more important than ever to educate people about the dangers of history repeating itself. The Diary of Anne Frank is so impactful because it speaks to young people who will be the voice of our future and adults who have the power to create change immediately. Anne, while enduring unbearable abuse, spoke of love and hope for the future. By producing Anne Frank, we hope to instill a desire for others to be courageous, speak out and stand up against discrimination and hate."

Main Street Theater offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance February 9 at 2:30pm. February 16 is an ASL interpreted performance and Audio Description is available as well (advance reservations required, 7 days minimum; email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com).

MST has partnered with Holocaust Museum Houston, the Anti-Defamation League, Interfaith Ministries, and WITS for this production. January 26 after the 2:30pm performance is Past & Present Voices: Reflections and a Way Forward, a discussion with the Anti-Defamation League and Interfaith Ministries. February 9 after the 2:30pm performance is a discussion with Holocaust survivor Chaja Verveer in partnership with Holocaust Museum Houston.

The haunting, true story of two families forced to hide from the world in an attic with World War II raging around them - and the courageous people who risked their own lives to protect the very existence of those families. Recommended for 5th Grade and up. Children under the age of 3 (including sleeping babies) not allowed in the theater.

The production is directed by Vivienne M. St. John. The cast includes Marcella Alba as Anne, Carl Masterson as Otto Frank, Megan Jankovic as Margot Frank, Amy Barnes as Edith Frank, Bonnie Langthorn as Miep Gies, Jordi Viscarri as Peter van Daan, Chaney Moore as Mrs. van Daan, Shane Manning as Mr. van Daan, Jonathan Teverbaugh as Mr. Kraler, and Seth Cunningham as Mr. Dussel. The design team is Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Torsten Louis (set design), Bryan Ealey (lighting design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), and Lauren Davis (props). Danielle Docwra is the production stage manager.





