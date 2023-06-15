PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE Comes to Houston in November

Performances run November 2-5.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE Comes to Houston in November

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite" is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for all 8 shows are on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

“Heroes Unite” marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner.  Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It’s the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.

SHOW DETAILS IN HOUSTON AT THE HOBBY CENTER:

When:               Thursday, November 2 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3 10:00 a.m.

Friday, November 3 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 4 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 4:00 p.m.

                                            

Where:    The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Sarofim Hall

                 800 Bagby

                 Houston, TX 77002

Tickets: Tickets start at $45 plus additional fees. Tickets are available at the Hobby Center Box Office or online at Click Here or www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $135 plus applicable fees. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.




