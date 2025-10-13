Open Dance Project to Present DADA GERT, A Multimedia, Immersive Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Dance Project will present DADA GERT – the second of three immersive fan favorites being brought back by Open Dance Project in celebration of their 10th Anniversary Season.

Open Dance Project's DADA GERT surrounds the audience with rhythm, athleticism, and the intently focused theatricality of Open Dance Project's multi talented performers as they embody the raucous performance world of Valeska Gert, a renegade dance/theater/­film/cabaret artist whose punk­-like “dance satires” alternately challenged and thrilled audiences in Weimar­ era Berlin. Audience members walk through the Dada ­inspired set by Ryan McGettigan, while Open Dance Project dancers entice and scold through irreverent jerks and twists, contorted faces, and mimetic gestures accompanied by guitarist Hunter Perrin. Joyful, sexy, and funny in one moment and ugly, vulgar, and heartbreaking the next, the performers - each embodying the creative renegades and brilliant outcasts that peppered Valeska's life - guide audience members through a wildly intoxicating 60 minutes, exploring the art and world of Weimar Berlin.

Important Note: DADA GERT is an intimate hour long immersive production with only 25 tickets per show. There is no traditional audience seating. The audience is mobile through the entire performance. The performance is wheelchair accessible. This performance is recommended for audiences aged 13 and over.

Accessibility Note: ODP is committed to making this immersive experience inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. Live audio description will be provided at the Sunday, Nov 9, 3:00 PM performance. Complimentary companion tickets, mobility support, Assisted Listening, and closed caption glasses available upon request. These services are “on demand” only and are available by request at least 1 week prior to performance. Please contact the MATCH box office or email access@opendanceproject.org for more info and to reserve these services.