Open Dance Project to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Open Dance Project’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows Hermia as she runs away from an overbearing father into a forest filled with hapless young lovers, a feuding Fairy King and Queen, a mischievous sprite, and an uproarious band of amateur actors. This adventurous comedy filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, misdirection, and magic, features aerial silks, acrobatics, and clever choreography that is sure to delight children and grown-ups alike.

Based on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, with a whimsical score by Two Star Symphony’s Kirk Suddreath and John Duboise, spoken text, puppets by Afsaneh Aayani, and guest performances by Open Dance Project's pre-professional youth ensemble, ODP2, A Midsummer Night’s Dream offers accessible entry points for young audiences and their families to experience the magic of dance theater and celebrate creativity and imagination. An Adaptive Dance Theater Workshop on January 31st and ASL-English interpretation, audio description, a pre-show tactile tour, artist meet and greet, and sensory inclusive performances on February 8th make this performance experience as welcoming as possible for people with disabilities.

Each Open Dance Project family show offers accessible entry points for young audiences to experience the magic of dance theater through the lens of a familiar narrative that celebrates the creativity and imagination of a young protagonist. A Midsummer Night’s Dream features aerial silks, acrobatics, humor, and moments of audience interaction to engage and invite our young audience members into the joy of the theatrical experience. ODP2, our youth ensemble, composed of dance artists ages 13 - 18 perform alongside our professional company, giving our young audience members a demonstration of the creative potential of young people through their own participation.