Mildred's Umbrella Theater Presents FINE WINE, a Monologue Series

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is continuing their digital 2020-2021 season with FINE WINE, a series of classic monologues written for ingenue actresses, but instead performed by actresses in their late 40's and older, for a new perspective. The performance will be available for viewing November 15- 25, 2020. Tickets are free or 'by donation' and are available on our website at www.mildredsumbrella.com starting October 20, 2020.

Curated by Leighza F. Walker, FINE WINE includes performances by Jennifer Decker, Sally Burtenshaw, Tek Wilson, Karina Pal-Montano, Tonnie Walker, Tamara Siler, Lubaina Latif, Daria Allen, Rachel Brownhill, Renee Van NIfertik, Amy Warren, Karen Schlag, Pam Pankratz, Anjana Menon, Elizabeth Seabolt-Esparza, and Leighza F. Walker. DIrection by Patricia Duran, Ron Jones, Jennifer Decker, Leighza F. Walker, Ryan Kelly, and Jonathan Gonzalez.

FINE WINE is a series of short monologues by Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, Chekov, Shaw, Euripides and other famous writers of plays. These monologues were written for ingenue actresses, playing characters often barely out of their teens, but certainly not out of their 20's. We decided to see what would happen if they were performed by actresses who have a little experience behind them. How do they sound coming from a middle aged woman with a bit more experience and wisdom?

Responsible for this brain child is Leighza Walker, who explains, "We've all heard 'youth is wasted on the young', so I thought "why not find out?' Looking back, I think about gestures that I thought were so romantic when I was 19, and now I wouldn't give them the time of day. I think about love and loss and joy and grief and how all of these emotions resound in a different way in my 52 year old historical perspective. I love seeing each of our actors bring forth new depths in these monologues. In this series, we honor the Crone."

FINE WINE

Where: Online at mildredsumbrella.com

When: Registration begins October 30, 2020. Film will be available for viewing November 15-25, 2020.

Tickets are free, with donations appreciated and profits after overhead will be shared with the artists.

Mildred's Umbrella's 2020-20201 Season has support from The Houston Arts Alliance, The Texas Commission on the Arts, and The National Endowment for the Arts.

