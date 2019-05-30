Mildred's Umbrella Presents MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION XI

Since 2008, Mildred's Umbrella (MU) has celebrated the dark, quirky, and absurd with a collection of short pieces submitted by emerging and established playwrights. For the eleventh annual short play festival, the company is revisiting their favorites from the last ten years in a "Best of" edition of MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION (MoD), featuring many of the original directors and casts.

Festival Director, Leighza F. Walker, felt compelled to host a "best of" while in rehearsal for the tenth annual MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION in 2018. "We all started tossing around our faves from the past and it hit me that we need to do a 'best of' edition so that fans can experience these shows again and so that a new generation of fans can be born," said Walker about the direction of this year's festival. "I asked past MU participants, "What's the first MoD piece that springs to mind?" and received a variety of shows with themes that captured the imaginations of a wide collection of creatives."

The result is twenty handpicked short plays that will surprise and delight audiences while evoking the essence of the festival and Mildred's Umbrella's artistic vision. "I see this as a sampler or primer for new audiences getting into our work," said Managing Director, Rebecca Ayres. "If you like what you see at MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION, you'll probably like the rest of our shows."

The festival runs for two weekends with ten plays featured in each. Where possible, the original directors and cast members will be taking the stage to reprise their roles.

MUSEUM OF DYSFUNCTION XI runs July 18-27, 2019 at Studio 101, located in Spring Street Studios in the heart of Houston's First Ward Arts District. Tickets are on sale now at www.mildredsumbrella.com. For more information, call 832.463.0409 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.





