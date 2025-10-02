Mercury Chamber Orchestra To Perform Mozart And Haydn At Wortham Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mercury Chamber Orchestra’s 25th Anniversary Season will continue with a program of classical masterworks on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the Wortham Center.

Artistic Director Antoine Plante will lead the ensemble in Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major (“Jupiter”), Haydn’s Symphony No. 88, and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto performed by Mercury’s Thomas Carroll on period clarinet.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, the composer’s final symphony, is celebrated for its grandeur, brilliance, and inventive finale, offering an exhilarating portrait of the Classical era at its height. Carroll will be featured in Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Concerto in A Major, performing on a historical replica of the period instrument to evoke the sound world of Mozart’s time. The evening will open with Haydn’s Symphony No. 88, a work full of elegance, wit, and rhythmic vitality.

“This program captures Mozart at his most inspired—spanning grandeur, intimacy, and joy—while also honoring Haydn, his friend and mentor,” said Artistic Director Antoine Plante. “It’s Classical music at its most alive, performed with Mercury’s signature energy and historical perspective.”

Tickets & Information

Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony

Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 8:00 p.m. | Wortham Center

For tickets and full season details, visit www.mercuryhouston.org.