Main Street Theater and TEATRX to Host Post-Show Discussion for AUNT JULIA AND THE SCRIPTWRITER

On May 22, the community is invited to join Main Street Theater and TEATRX, a Latinx Theatre Company based in Houston, for a post-discussion about the importance of sharing stories by Latinx artists and showcasing the range of Latinidad in the Latinx community and in MST's production.

TEATRX co-founders Benito Vasquez and Marissa Castillo, also a cast member of Aunt Julia, will be guiding the discussion. Director Amelia Rico, cast members Ricardo Hernandez-Morgan and Amanda Martinez, and costume designer Laura Moreno will be joining the discussion as well. As always, you are welcome to join us for the discussion even if you aren't seeing the play that day. Just plan to arrive at the theater around 5:15pm.

Main Street Theater is producing the English-Language Premiere of Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, based on the novel by Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas-Llosa, a play by Caridad Svich. MST produced Digital World Premiere of Svich's The Book of Magdalene in 2021 and the English-Language Premiere of The House of the Spirits in 2009.

The production opens Saturday night, May 14 at 7:30pm and runs through June 5 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. The production will also be available online May 26 - June 6. Tickets range from $20 - $40. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on your phone of medical records will be accepted. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Based on the autobiographical novel by Nobel Prize-winning Latin-American writer Mario Vargas-Llosa, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter follows the passionate love story between a young Vargas-Llosa and an older divorcee in 1950s Lima, Peru. A boisterous, high-spirited comedy with a big-hearted romantic story at its center, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter is what playwright Svich calls "a coming-of-age story about the performance of everyday life, the wonderfully disordered nature of love, and an homage to the golden age of radio and the spirit of classic screwball comedies."

Join Main Street Theater and TEATRX, a Latinx Theatre Company based in Houston, on May 22 for a post-discussion about the importance of sharing stories by Latinx artists and showcasing the range of Latinidad in the Latinx community and in MST's production. TEATRX co-founders Benito Vasquez and Marissa Castillo, also a cast member of Aunt Julia, will be guiding the discussion. Director Amelia Rico, cast members Ricardo Hernandez-Morgan and Amanda Martinez, and costume designer Laura Moreno will be joining the discussion as well. As always, you are welcome to join us for the discussion even if you aren't seeing the play that day. Just plan to arrive at the theater around 5:15pm.

Amelia Rico is the director. Ms. Rico directed Svich's The Book of Magdalene for MST in 2021. The cast is Michael L. Benitez, Marissa M. Castillo, Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Hernandez-Morgan, Amanda Martinez, Adriane Miller, Leandro Salazar, and Michael Sifuentes.

The production design team is Jacob C. Sanchez (Set Design), Brianna Escobedo (Lighting Design), Laura Moreno (Costume Design), Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Debs Ramser is the production stage manager.