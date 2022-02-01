Main Street Theater Announces BIPOC Fellowship

Main Street Theater announces its newest initiative, the BIPOC Fellowship Program beginning in February 2022.

"Historically BIPOC artists have not received equitable opportunities and access to work with established professionals," shares Sloane Teagle, the theater's Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director. "Main Street Theater has always had at its core the mission of creating paid, professional work for artists in general, and this fellowship is a new step toward more inclusive and equitable work specifically for BIPOC artists."

MST's fellowship will serve as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career BIPOC individuals. Applicants will submit a resume and portfolio, and three candidates will be selected in April of 2022. The selected fellows will be assigned to a production either with the MainStage or the Theater for Youth programs in their area of interest (Directing, Design, or Stage Management) while being given access to additional professional development opportunities within the Main Street Theater organization.

In addition, Fellows will participate in cohort meetings led by Ms. Teagle. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals. Through this program, Fellows will develop important leadership skills and build a network for their future work.

"We are grateful for Sloane's leadership," said MST Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden. "And we're very excited about the possibilities for this new fellowship." Main Street's first fellowship will run May 2022 - September 2022.

The application deadline is April 1, 2022. Visit MainStreetTheater.com to apply or for more information, please contact Sloane Teagle at steagle@mainstreettheater.com.