LSC-University Park Drama Department To Stage Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

The Lone Star College-University Park Drama Department brings Steve Martin's witty and insightful play, "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," to the stage beginning this weekend. Directed by William Grayson, the historical fiction imagines a chance encounter between the legendary artist Pablo Picasso and the brilliant physicist Albert Einstein in a Parisian bar in 1904.

"I am incredibly excited to bring this unique and insightful play to the stage. I've been a huge fan of Steve Martin and his works for years. Having the opportunity to direct a play by someone so iconic and influential in American comedy and art is truly an honor," said William Grayson, professor of drama and director of theatre.

The production features Uriel Sayago as Albert Einstein and David Crocker as Pablo Picasso. They are supported by an ensemble cast that includes Eian Garza (Freddy), Sergio Retta (Gaston) and Melissa Mascorro (Germaine), as well as Riley Randles, Robbie Rutzen, Sara Tatar and Taj Destouche in key roles.

The play premieres Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage in the Visual and Performing Arts building. Additional showtimes and ticket information can be found at www.LoneStar.edu/UP-Events.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative higher education institutions in the country. The college, led by President Matthew Dempsey, Ed.D., is committed to student success and advancing the community's prosperity and upward mobility. LSC-University Park's expert and dedicated faculty and staff provide students with immersive education and training in disciplines that align with current and future workforce needs.

Located on the former campus of Compaq Computer Corp. and Hewlett-Packard's world headquarters, LSC-University Park features the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs and the Geology Rock Wall. It is also home to the University of Houston-Downtown Northwest, Lone Star Corporate College and iSchool. To learn more about LSC-University Park or register for classes, visit www.LoneStar.edu/StartUP, call 281-290-2600 or email UPAdvising@LoneStar.edu.

Lone Star College System (LSCS) enrolls more than 90,000 students each semester, providing high-quality, affordable academic transfer and career training programs. LSC is preparing tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as chancellor of LSCS, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area, which has been named a 2024 Great Colleges to Work For institution by The Chronicle of Higher Education. LSCS consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit www.LoneStar.edu.

