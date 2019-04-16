Kinder HSPVA Students Join The Houston Symphony In ONCE UPON A TIME

The Houston Symphony closes out the 2018-2019 BBVA Compass Family Series with the enchanting Once Upon a Time 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 27, with special guests: the student dancers from the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Under the direction of Associate Conductor Robert Franz, the concert brings to life the musical fairy tale worlds of Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty, Prokofiev's Cinderella, Stravinsky's Firebird, and more. Throughout the enchanting morning, the Houston Symphony is joined onstage by dance students from Kinder HSPVA, helping tell the classical fairy tales through the magic of choreography.

Craft activities and an instrument petting zoo, which allows children to hold and play orchestral instruments, will be offered in the lobby beginning one hour before the 10 a.m. concert and immediately following the 11:30 a.m. concert. Franz always dresses up in themed costumes for the occasion, and audiences are encouraged to do the same.

Once Upon a Time presented by BBVA Compass takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call (713) 224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2018-19 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fifth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching thousands of people in Greater Houston.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label PENTATONE. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





