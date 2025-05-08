KIM'S CONVENIENCE Comes to Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before it was a hit Netflix series, Kim’s Convenience was an award-winning play of the same name that went on to inspire the popular series. Main Street Theater is now producing the regional premiere of Kim’s Convenience by playwright Ins Choi.

Kim’s Convenience opens May 17 and runs through June 15 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $40 - $63. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706.

About Kim’s Convenience

Mr. Kim, a Korean immigrant, dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his Toronto convenience store counter in an up-and-coming neighborhood. With new luxury buildings going up around the convenience store and a Walmart preparing to move in, when he receives an unexpected offer for his property, Mr. Kim has a difficult decision to make. Should he take the money and give in to developers or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps and run the family business? Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family. But no matter what, humor and heart find their way onto every aisle in this award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.

Comments