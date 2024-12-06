Interview: Nicolas Garza of UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With his dynamic presence and undeniable talent, Nicolas Garza has carved a unique path in the world of theater. From his early inspirations, choreographing poolside dances at family gatherings, to taking center stage in productions like In the Heights and now The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, Nicolas brings heart, humor, and dedication to every role he tackles. In this exclusive interview, we delve into his artistic journey, his approach to balancing comedy and storytelling, and the joy of bringing festive traditions to life on stage. As Nicolas shares the hilarious behind-the-scenes moments and the personal impact of being close to family this season, it’s clear his passion for storytelling and community is at the heart of his work. Whether he’s embodying the disheveled “office bro” Doug or the vibrant assistant Niles, Nicolas is a performer whose commitment to craft and connection shines brightly.

What inspired you to pursue a career in theater, and how has your journey in the industry shaped who you are today?

I always enjoyed singing, grew up envious of the kids on “Barney,” watched the VHS tapes of the few musicals we had like Grease and Annie, my parents were always playing all kinds of music, and watching “Saturday Night Live” was a ritual in our house. Oh, and I used to choreograph dances around the pool with family friends when my parents had parties… So the foundation was set. I have a seemingly common story of being a little more introverted, but onstage was where I felt comfortable and free. I began theatre in 8th grade solely because it would be a guaranteed class with some friends at a new school and found my tribe, continued through high school, then began working professionally in college in Austin, and here we are still continuing the pursuit! Gah lee, there are so many folks I look up to in the industry, and the list is ever evolving and growing. We’d be here all day if I started spouting off my list, so I’ll spare you for now.

This industry is full of open minded, passionate, empathetic, and STUPIDLY talented people and I love that collaboration and a love of learning are integral to this art. Artists are also just so brave for facing constant rejection, having zero job security, and letting things roll off of our backs, all the while rooting for those around us. I hope I’m walking through the world demonstrating at least a few of those attributes thanks to my time in this industry.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Can you share a particular moment or experience in your career that significantly impacted you or changed your perspective on acting?

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to do the musical In the Heights multiple times in my career so far. Not only was it the first show where I got to celebrate my Latino heritage onstage, but it was also the show I feel I’ve grown the most as an artist doing. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some truly stellar performers in this show and I feel like it made me step up to try to match their level of greatness. One of the major bonuses about this job is that we get to enjoy brilliant performances from such a close vantage point. We get to see all of the nuance, specificity, hear the delicious vocal options, see the fierce dance moments, and witness the real raw reactions people are giving over and over… like what a freaking treat. In The Heights is all about community and pride, and the productions I’ve done have truly created lasting friendships and collaborators. It really has taught me so much. Acting wise, it affirmed the importance of being really in the moment and honest, to continue to evolve, and not get set in one way of doing something.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

How do you balance your personal life with the demands of being in a production, especially during the busy holiday season?

One incredible thing about doing this show is that I have so much family in Houston that I don’t get to see too often, since I am an out of towner. I’m living with family and have had so many of them attend the show (for some, it was the first thing they’ve seen me in). I get some great home cooked meals courtesy of my grandma and I get to spend the holidays with quite a bit of family, which is definitely special.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Can you tell us about your character in The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical? What are some of the key traits or quirks that make them stand out?

I play both Doug and Niles in The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical. Doug is the disheveled office bro HR nightmare. He’s definitely not the most qualified, but I think he must have some sort of familial connection high up in the world of Regalia who got him the job. Niles is the Executive Assistant to Harvey, the M.I.A. boss of the company who has put them in the bind they’re in. I’d say he’s vibrant, eager to impress, and maybe a tad judgmental (in a LOVING way, of course).

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

What drew you to this role, and how does it differ from other characters you’ve played in the past?

I had been itching to work at TUTS for a number of years, so when I first got the callback, I was very excited at the prospect to work on a world premiere of a show and get to be part of its creation. Even before I got my hands on the full script, I could see the wit, charm, hilarity, and opportunity to be a goof in the callback sides I was given, which seemed right up my alley. I also love the juxtaposition of the two guys I get to portray. They’re VERY different. I’m frequently cast as the enthusiastic comedic sidekick who *thinks* THEY are the main character…so, yeah I’d say Doug/Niles fit that bill. There are definitely glimpses of a bolder Nick in Niles for sure. It differs because every show is different and we have been given permission to play even when in show mode, so it really requires a great knowledge of the script and being fully in the moment and willing to comment or react to what’s happening onstage.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

The musical is known for its humorous take on holiday traditions. How do you approach balancing comedy with the emotional aspects of your character?

I think *emotional* is a big word for this show and my characters, especially. It really is pure joy. I think the comedy comes from being fully invested in the absurdity of the story and the circumstances they’re experiencing, letting the writing speak for itself, and trusting the audience to be along the ride with you. I think we all could use some silly joy this time of year and this show does a great job of that for all ages!

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

How have you prepared for this role, especially considering the unique and festive nature of the production?

Last year we were really BUILDING the show. Our writers Dan (Knechtges) & Megan (Larche Dominick) were in the room, open to new ideas, and there were constant changes in the script and structurally as we were discovering what the show was. This year, we’re reunited and while it’s still somewhat in our brains & bodies, the new challenge is integrating the new script changes, continuing to fine tune, & updating certain moments to keep them fresh to give the returning audiences something new to look forward to. This is my second time premiering a holiday show that has returned as a holiday tradition, with the other being the first three (of now ten) years of A Christmas Carol at the ZACH Theatre in Austin. By now, I’d hope that I’m a pro at returning to a holiday show and executing the new changes each year.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Can you share a memorable moment or funny anecdote from rehearsals or performances so far?

Truly EVERY day of rehearsal is full of laughter. This bunch of people are complete goofballs and it makes the show so fun. We may be guilty of trying to make each other laugh on stage a bit, we throw new versions of lines in during rehearsal, and we are READY for a “late night” ugly xmas sweater showing chock full of inappropriate/adult humor… but for now we’ll keep it family friendly (;

On stage, one of the most exciting things of this show is that every performance will be slightly different thanks to the audience participation throughout. You truly NEVER know what audience members are going to say once they are onstage with a microphone in front of them. Oh, and some of the sweaters people wear to the show… creative, referential, funny, and at times raunchy. We welcome them all! Also the fashion show moment is always so endearing and fun to watch as the crowd root on their fellow audience members.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

How has your perspective on the holidays and festive traditions changed or evolved since you started working on this musical?

Personally, it has just made me even more grateful for time spent with my family here in the Houston area, as I don’t get to see them all that often. And the show itself acts as a reminder of letting go of the stress of this time of year, remembering it’s about being around the ones you love, and that families come in so many variations. I’m so thankful for this kooky bunch that I get to call my Ugly Xmas Sweater fam and that we get to spend this wonderful time of year bringing smiles to audiences and each other.

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

What advice would you give to aspiring actors who look up to your work or want to follow a similar path in theater?

The advice I’d give is to approach the work/this industry with an open mind and open heart (and a bit of your guard up to keep you safe). It is TOUGH. This industry is so oversaturated with truly amazing talent. Find what your niche is, find what your strengths are artistically, find what stories you want to be a part of telling, find a group of people who really support your dreams, and really stay true to yourself. You are beautifully individual and special. And DO THE WORK. Train in as many aspects as you can (the internet is an incredible free resource if you can’t get into lessons or classes at the moment). Say YES to any opportunity when it knocks…you never know where it could lead. This business is also so much about collaboration and connection, so find your community and help each other out whenever you can. You got this, I believe in you, and please reach out if there’s anything little ol me can do to help you on your journey!

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under the Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Tickets can be bought for The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at tuts.com, or at their box office on 800 Rosine St. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Performances run from Tuesday, December 3 thry Sunday, December 22.

Comments