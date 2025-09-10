Interview: Krystal Uchem of PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Street Theater continues its season with Ossie Davis’ groundbreaking satire Purlie Victorious, a play that blends sharp humor with a powerful exploration of race, dignity, and resilience. At the heart of the production is Houston actor and Costume Designer Krystal Uchem, who steps into the role of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins—a character full of spirit, comedy, and quiet strength. Recently honored with the 2025 Houston Theatre Award for Best Costume Design and named one of Houston’s top up-and-coming actors, Uchem brings both artistry and insight to the stage. BroadwayWorld Houston spoke with her about embodying Lutiebelle, balancing comedy with social commentary, and how theatre can catalyze change.

What drew you to the role of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, and what excites you most about bringing her to life on stage?

Lutiebelle is a lover girl, much like myself. I can relate to Lutiebelle's desire for the greatest joy in the world; to love and be loved. Moreover, I can relate to Lutiebelle's work ethic and integrity. She is different and quirky, but never puts out anything less than 100 percent. What excites me the most about bringing Lutiebelle to life on stage is showing the world that she's not just a comedic character—she’s a symbol of transformation, dignity, and self-discovery in the face of oppression.

Krystal Uchem and Timothy Eric

Photo by Ricornel Productions

Ossie Davis wrote Purlie Victorious in the early 1960s, yet the play still resonates today. How do you see Lutiebelle’s story connecting with contemporary audiences?

Ossie Davis wrote timeless archetypes. In her own way, Lutiebelle is a rebel and a muse, which are personas that continue to inspire modern aesthetics. To add on, the social shifts of the 1960s reflect ours now, and not only from a racial standpoint. Those early representations of women navigating societal expectations still resonate today because the journey is still unfinished. I think Lutiebelle’s story will connect with contemporary audiences because she is both a product of her time and a symbol that transcends it. She reflects our ongoing dialogue of femininity, power, style, and identity.

Are there particular moments in the play where you feel Lutiebelle’s spirit or voice shines the brightest?

Oh, absolutely. I think one moment is the confrontation with Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee. Lutiebelle stands her ground with quiet strength. Her presence in the household and her participation in the plan challenge the racist power structures. I think her defiance in simply being there, asserting herself, and playing her role in the scheme is powerful. Other moments are during the sub plot of the love story between Lutiebelle and Purlie. There are moments where we see that her love is not only strong, but it’s also dignified. She’s not a passive love interest—she’s a partner. Lutiebelle loves Purlie and there are many moments where she is not afraid to make that known.

Krystal Uchem

​​​Photo by Ricornel Productions

Do you find that your costume design background helps you connect more deeply with Lutiebelle as a character through her appearance, style, and physicality? I agree with the Houston Press that your Costume Design really deserves a special mention.

Firstly, thank you. I’m incredibly honored by the recognition I’ve received from the Houston Press—both for the 2025 Houston Theatre Award for Best Costume Design for my work on The Ensemble Theatre’s production of Camp Logan, and for being named one of Houston’s top up-and-coming actors last year. To answer your question, there are many transferable skills between acting and costume design, particularly in how both contribute to storytelling, character development, and creative expression. While my experience in costuming didn’t necessarily help me connect more deeply with my character Lutiebelle, it has given me a profound respect and appreciation for the work Costume Designer Macy Lyne has done. Lutiebelle is a highly physical role, both in terms of characterization and comedy, and I feel incredibly supported by each look Macy has crafted for me. I’m truly excited for everyone to see how I bring Lutiebelle to life.

Purlie Victorious balances comedy with sharp social commentary. How do you navigate that balance in your performance?

I navigate that balance by playing the truth of the moment. Purlie Victorious is a satire, but there is no need for us to overdo the comedy. My goal in every scene is to stay grounded. I want the audience to be entertained and have a good time, but I also want to provoke thought. I play some comedic moments with all seriousness, which I think enhances the absurdity of the situation, making the commentary sharper. I live truthfully within the play and I hope that by doing so I can help the audience see, feel, and confront deeper truths about themselves and the world.

Krystal Uchem and Timothy Eric

Photo by Ricornel Productions

Theater has always been a place of community and dialogue. How do you see Purlie Victorious sparking conversations in Houston today?

Well, if Purlie Victorious and the Houston community have anything in common, it’s progressiveness. Satire is, by nature, a progressive form of comedy—it critiques social and political systems of power with the goal of inspiring change. Although Purlie Victorious was written in the 1960s, it remains a powerful example of how humor and satire can be used to confront racism, segregation, and injustice. And here in Houston, there’s no shortage of people and organizations working toward a more equitable future. We’re seeing real progress across public spaces, private companies, grassroots efforts, and the arts. Of course, big challenges remain. Systemic issues and outdated structures are still very much part of the picture. But that doesn’t cancel out the progress we’ve made—it just shows how much further we need to go. I think a lot of folks in Houston will connect with the themes in Purlie Victorious and find it both relevant and thought-provoking. Especially in our arts community, this play can open up powerful conversations about how comedy—and art in general—can be a tool for change. I sometimes feel overwhelmed or even hopeless. But when I work on plays like Purlie Victorious, I regain a sense of purpose and am reminded of the power I hold as an artist and theatre maker.

What has been the most rewarding part of working on this production?

The most rewarding part of working on this production has been working with castmates and a director who share my love and appreciation for the theatrical rehearsal process. We operated in a safe, professional environment, filled with trust and collaboration. I was excited to wake up and come to work knowing that the rehearsal day would be filled with creativity and new discoveries.

What do you look forward to exploring next, either on stage or through your costume design work?

I am interested in exploring art as a form of activism and a tool for change. Moreover, I would like to get back to working on new plays, either as an actor or designer. I was a part of many new work processes earlier in my career and I would like to get back to that proactive approach of creating theatre and contributing to the new and more inclusive cannon of American plays. Separately, I would love to work on more classical work! I have such a love and appreciation for it but have not been blessed with the opportunity to do much of the work. Overall, I look forward to another exciting season in the Houston theatre community and beyond. Let’s work!

Krystal Uchem and Timothy Eric

Photo by Ricornel Productions