Interview: Hatty Ryan King of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Theatre Under The Stars

As the burgeoning of a new theater season descends upon the Houston performing arts scene, one of the exciting productions to come to Space City is the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen tour. BroadwayWorld Houston reached out to Hatty Ryan King, who plays the complex role of Zoe Murphy in the production. King is a promising young actor, and we discuss her start in acting, memorable roles, and how she is tackling the role.

Can you share your journey into acting? What initially inspired you to pursue a career in the performing arts?

It all goes back to playing Millie Dilmount in the 8th grade. I had always loved singing and entertaining people, but Millie was my first lead in a show, and I remember during that show week thinking, “I want to do this forever.” From there, my mom (thanks Mom!) got me into voice lessons and community theatre, and we started looking into colleges for theatre. Looking back, once I realized this path was one I wanted to be on, it’s all felt like a natural and steady climb to where I am now.

What have been some of the most memorable roles you’ve played, and what made them stand out to you?

In college, I got to play Alice Murphy in Bright Star. The show was already a favorite of mine, and the role is so meaty—getting to explore the journey between Alice’s youthful exuberance and her more reserved maturity, and how those qualities coexist within her journey, was incredible.

Another favorite was my first professional lead—Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The company was Studio Tenn in my hometown of Nashville, and the cast was full of performers who I had grown up watching and admiring, so getting to be in a show of that caliber with them was really special for me.

Can you tell us about a moment in your career when you felt particularly proud of your work?

This isn’t necessarily performing-related, but this past summer, I got to work for The Jimmy Awards as a pod leader. I was responsible for leading and mentoring a group of 18 nominees and their chaperones, helping to facilitate the 12-day process of the awards.

This was a particularly proud moment for me because, as a former nominee, The Jimmy Awards program means so much to me and arguably changed my life. So, being part of the program from the other side was really special and full-circle.

Dear Evan Hansen is known for its deep emotional impact and universal themes of connection, mental health, and identity. Bringing the production to Houston, a city known for its vibrant arts community and diverse population, must be exciting. What do you think makes Houston a unique place to perform this show? How do you think the local culture and community will resonate with the story of Evan, Zoe, and the other characters?

This will actually be my first time going to Houston, and I’m so excited to explore and learn more about the city! I think the community of Houston is really going to connect with the family-centered heart of the show. The dynamics of the Murphys, as well as Evan and his mom, are something that everyone will find relatable in one way or another. Theatre Under the Stars brings a lot of beloved Broadway shows to the city, and I know the audience will love this one too.

What aspects of Zoe’s personality or journey do you find most relatable or challenging?

It’s not hard to find myself in Zoe—especially my 16/17-year-old self. I relate to her honesty, warmth, and free-spiritedness.

The challenge for me comes in her angrier moments—she’s not afraid to let others see the emotions that I typically try to hide. I respect this about her, of course, but sometimes it’s hard to stay mad when my cast mates are being so fabulous and engaging around me!

How do you interpret Zoe’s role in the larger themes of Dear Evan Hansen, particularly regarding mental health and family dynamics?

All the characters in Dear Evan Hansen struggle with mental health in some way, but Zoe is the character who’s worked the hardest to be “okay,” both before and after her brother’s death. In the Murphy household, with Connor being the “problem child”, she’s learned to need as little as possible from her parents, especially her mom. When they start giving her more attention after Connor’s death, it brings up a lot of anger and frustration because of the sudden shift In Focus.

At school, where others struggle to belong, I think Zoe embraces being a bit of a wallflower by cultivating a rich inner world. She’s super observant, often noticing things others don’t, giving her a unique honesty and the ability to cut to the heart of the matter. The dishonesty and clout-chasing she sees in others—especially in the wake of Connor’s death—really frustrates her.

The song "Requiem" is a powerful moment for Zoe. How do you prepare for that emotionally charged performance?

“Requiem” is a tricky balance—she’s right on the edge of anger, confusion, and sadness.

For me, the preparation comes from staying present in the scene leading up to the song. Zoe gets into a juicy fight with her mom that really cuts to the core of her internal struggle between anger at her mom and brother, and confusion in learning that he wasn’t who she thought he was. If I lean into it the right way, that dialogue propels me perfectly into the right emotion for the song.

Are there any personal experiences or insights that have influenced how you portray Zoe?

I had my own dealings with grief as a young child, so I grew up with an empathetic nature similar to Zoe’s. I think she was probably the person to sit with the lonely kid at lunch, which was often me as well.

What advice would you give to aspiring actors who are just starting out in the industry?

My biggest advice would be to listen to the voice of curiosity inside of you and follow it wherever it takes you. Pursue the projects that light a spark within you and explore characters that speak to your soul. As creatives, it’s easy to feel like we need to say yes to everything, no matter the project. When this career gets challenging and starts to feel like a burden, focusing on what truly brings you joy and makes you feel alive can transform it into the sweetest gift.

Looking ahead, are there any dream roles or projects you hope to take on in the future?

Fiona in Shrek has recently become a dream role for me. I love playing princesses, and Fiona has such rich humor and candidness. I also just think that musical is perfect.

Speaking of funny redheaded princesses, another one is Anna in Frozen —I just played the role in Disney Cruise Line’s staged version, but I’d LOVE to do the Broadway-licensed version at a regional house.

I also love New Works, so I would really enjoy being a part of bringing a new piece from workshop to fruition in a staged production.

Cast of the Dear Evan Hansen Tour

Performances of Dear Evan Hansen featuing the terrific Hatty Ryan King begin on Tuesday, September 10 thru Sunday, September 22. Tickets can be bought HERE or at the Hobby Center Box Office at 800 Rosine St. Evening performances are Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, and matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM.

