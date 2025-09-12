Interview: Bria Washington of AKEELAH AND THE BEE at The Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bria Washington is stepping into the spotlight as the determined and big-hearted Akeelah in The Ensemble Theatre’s production of Akeelah and the Bee. Based on the beloved film, Cheryl L. West’s stage adaptation follows an 11-year-old girl from South Los Angeles who discovers her gift for spelling and, through it, the power of perseverance, self-belief, and community. For Washington, the role is both a challenge and a joy—one that resonates deeply with her own journey as an artist navigating new chapters in Houston. In our conversation, she shares what drew her to Akeelah, the discoveries she has made in rehearsal, and the lessons she hopes audiences—especially young people—will carry with them after the curtain falls.

What drew you to the role of Akeelah?

Akeelah’s story feels so universal—it speaks to kids finding their voice, but also to adults remembering the power of resilience. She’s layered, full of internal and external battles, and that challenge excites me as an actor.

What have you discovered in rehearsals about Akeelah that you didn’t realize in the first read-through?

At first, I saw her resilience. But in rehearsals, I’ve discovered how deeply perceptive she is—she takes in the world through the eyes of those around her. Her strength isn’t just grit; it’s also how she draws power from her community.

Bria Washington as Akeelah

Photo Credit: Latrelle Allen

Akeelah’s life is about perseverance, community, and believing in yourself. How does that resonate with your own life?

In theatre, perseverance is everything—you’re constantly pivoting, especially with big life changes like my move to Houston. I’m only now realizing the power of community. I come from a family of engineers, doctors, and professors, so I’ve always felt like the outlier. But like in this story, when one of us wins, we all win. Even landing this role happened through community—one conversation led to another, and here I am.

Were you familiar with the film Akeelah and the Bee before joining this production? If so, how are you making it your own?

Absolutely—I grew up watching it on DVD on repeat. First I have to say, I absolutely adore Keke Palmer and I make it a point to try to support the work she does as a Black female artist. But as an actor, I didn’t want to copy her. Cheryl West’s play gives Akeelah a fresh voice on its own. I approached the text as new, digested it for myself, and built my own understanding of who she is.

Cast of Akeelah and the Bee

Photo Credit: Latrelle Allen

What has the rehearsal process been like with your castmates and director? Any memorable moments thus far?

This cast bonded almost instantly. From impromptu dance breaks backstage to belting Dreamgirls together, there’s so much joy. And then there are the deeper moments—late-night character talks with Jason (Dr. Larabee), or our director, Eileen J. Morris, arranging for us to meet with a spelling bee professional. It’s been a mix of laughter, learning, and love.

Akeelah and the Bee emphasizes words, education, and community. What do you hope audiences take away from this story?

This story is full of life lessons. I hope audiences don’t just leave inspired, but leave ready to act—like Akeelah, to commit 100% to something that challenges them.

What do you hope kids who see you as Akeelah will feel or be inspired to do afterward?

I hope kids see that the real competition is with ourselves. That pushing past fear, working hard, and persevering really can take you farther than you imagine. If they walk away believing in their own possibility, then we’ve done our job.

Cast of Akeelah and the Bee

Photo Credit: Latrelle Allen