Interview: Alysia Velez of IN THE HEIGHTS at Theatre Under The Stars

Broadway may have first met her with a long blonde wig in the hit revival of Into the Woods, but Houston audiences are falling in love with her all over again—this time with hoop earrings, bold dreams, and sky-high heels. We sat down with this powerhouse performer as she returns to Theatre Under the Stars in the role of Vanessa in In the Heights. From humble beginnings in a fifth-grade classroom in Miami-Dade to the bright lights of Broadway, her journey is fueled by passion, community, and a fierce belief in the power of storytelling. In this candid conversation, she reflects on her artistic path, the mentors who shaped her, and why In the Heights remains more relevant than ever.

Can you tell us about your journey in theater and how you got started in the industry?

It started in a 5th grade classroom. I attended Miami public schools and a teacher from New York started a drama club at my little school in the middle of Dade-County. She flagged down students, including myself, and encouraged us to audition. She held the club after school in her classroom. We would stack desks up against the walls, throw on whatever Party City costume pieces she had and went to play. I’m so grateful for JoAnn Alvarez.

I’ve always danced here and there but this drama club introduced me to the world of musical theatre. Once I caught the show bug I continued studying musical theatre in high school where I performed in Fame, The Wizard of Oz, Aida, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Ragtime, Hairspray, The Beauty and the Beast and Pippin. These shows and events like Florida Thespian Competition helped me to hone the craft and learn so much of what makes up this art form. I was and still am obsessed! I took to YouTube, watching Tony award performances, masterclasses, interviews, listening to cast recordings, watching parody videos and absolutely anything I could click on in the endless rabbit hole. In my senior year of high school, I was introduced to the world of opera. With the push of my chorus teacher, Angelo Marchese, I entered singing competitions, winning awards, scholarships, and the title of “soloist of the year” in Miami-Dade County. I forever give thanks to these teachers who have pushed and believed in me in the early stages of my life. Shoutout to all the teachers who create spaces for students to create art where their weren’t before.

May 2022 was the craziest month of my life! Let me sum it up. I graduated college, got engaged and booked my first Broadway show in the span of a week! I thought I might actually explode I was so overwhelmed with excitement and joy. My broadway debut came with a tower and a blonde wig playing in the Original Broadway Cast of the Into The Woods revival as Rapunzel. The year spent with my Woods family was unlike any other experience. Something that remains true, I have always been blessed to have been surrounded by good people. People who champion each other, support each other, push each other to find and be the best versions of themselves. Including, but not limited to, my Woods family. The love and support from the these people is what I wear on my sleeves and bring into new spaces to pass on to others. I am a lucky person.

How do you balance your personal life with the demands of a career in theater?

I figure it out every day by taking each day as it comes. The demands of a career in theatre are not linear and the same goes for my personal life. I’ve learned to pick and choose where I place my attention and energy. In life and in my career, I don’t say yes to everything. In the past, I would spread myself so thin and wouldn’t be able to give the best of myself to a project or a moment with someone and still be hungry.

Can you share what drew you to the role of Vanessa in In the Heights and what excites you about performing it?

She is a fiery woman with big dreams and she takes action towards them. She walks through life with optimism and hope. Vanessa and I share that. I love her. Vanessa is funny, spicy, emotional and passionate. To play a person my age, who also lives in Washington Heights, who sings and dances to music that echos all the music I grew up listening to.. stepping into her heels feels familiar, its feels like home. Performing at TUTS will be my second time playing Vanni and second time taking on the vision of William Angulo (Director/Choreographer). My personal favorite is getting to perform Willam’s choreography in the club scene. It. Is. Fierce!

What advice would you give to aspiring actors who are just starting out in the theater industry?

Find ways to take care of yourself. Be kind and patient with yourself as you begin to navigate the industry. Remember everyone’s path looks different and you are on your individual journey. As you swim, find the community of people you enjoy making art with and make more of it! If you don’t know or want to learn something, look it up. The resources are limitless. Watch more shows, meet other performers and creatives, take classes from different teachers, make a website/create a platform where creatives can find you. For the creators out there. CREATE! CREATE! CREATE! If you have an idea, why wait..someday is today! Your people are out there. If it doesn’t exist, be the reason it does.

Vanessa is a character with dreams and determination. How do you convey her resilience and hopes through your performance?

You have to play it truthfully. We see her struggle, we see her in her toughest days but the through line is hope. Finding all her moments where she self-regulates is where I like to cook. When is she vulnerable? Is the wall up? Does it roll off her shoulders? When do we see her release and how does that inform her next move?

Can you tell us about a particularly memorable moment or experience you’ve had while working on this production so far?

Carnaval Del Barrio is a party and at the end of the number the full company is holding up flags from different countries with pride and celebration. It’s the most beautiful site.

How has working on In the Heights impacted you as an artist, and what have you learned from this experience?

This show opened in 2008. Its relevance in 2025 is insane! The antagonist of this show is the threat of gentrification. The show touches on systemic oppression, economic inequality, immigration and sacrifice. We see it today, we experience it, on our phones, on television, in our front and back yards. Our friends’ families, our families, our teachers, our coworkers, our caregivers, being pushed out, being pushed to the side. The days are dark and hard. This show is a beautiful declaration that in the darkness, there is still pride. It reminds us to be proud of our roots, of our ancestors, and humble beginnings, and to stand up for a better world where everyone can sit at the table. In the Heights is about building a community of love and family within each other and making noise for the good change we want to see in the world. I’m proud to represent with all the love and pride in Houston Texas. Wepa!

What role or project has been most significant in shaping your career so far, and why?

In my career, I’ve been blessed to work with the best creative teams and casts, in some of the greatest shows. Shouting out in no order: my Heights families from both TUTS and the MUNY and my entire Into The Woods Fam, creatives like William Angulo, Sammi Cannold, Emily Maltby, Katie Spelmen, Lear deBessonet, Marshall Davis Jr., Jason Michael Webb, Steve H. Broadnax III, Zayd Ayers Dohrn, Judith Clurman. Thank you. Right now, the most significant project was my show “In The Pattern”. It’s a personal story about my journey confronting conformity and breaking out of patterns set by the past, society and the subconscious mind. It is special to me because I directed, choreographed it and sang my own original songs. The show had its first life in New York City’s GreenRoom 42 to a packed crowd. I was overwhelmed by the positivity of the crowd’s response to the work. This show and music are still in development! This is the type of new work I want to explore and contribute to the world in my lifetime.

