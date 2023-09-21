I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE Makes Houston Premiere in October

Performances are on October 14 and 15.

Sep. 21, 2023

The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center will present a two-run limited engagement of “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce” starring critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation. Directed by Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce makes its premiere at the J's Kaplan Theatre on October 14 and 15.

“I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce” chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time, Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film, and of course, comedy.

“I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now,” says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo. “In the 1960s, he exposed many of the 'untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed.”

Lenny Bruce's unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. He fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

* Please note that “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce” explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.




Recommended For You