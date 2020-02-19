HoustonLive 2020 Songwriter Competition And Showcase Launches

HoustonLive, a Houston-based singer-songwriter platform to discover and support promising Texas singer/songwriters launches their 2020 Songwriter Competition and open submissions registration. The competition is open to Texas Residents and welcomes song submissions from all genres of music. The HoustonLive 2020 Songwriter Competition and Showcase is May 9th and will be held at The Continental Club, 3700 Main St, Houston, TX . To submit your songs, enter at https://houstonlive.tv/register. Prizes include cash, sponsored prize packages, featured performances at Anderson Fair and more! Submissions are being accepted until April 20th, 2020.

The judging panel includes Producer Frank Liddell with Carnival Music. Liddell has produced for popular artists Miranda Lambert , Eli Young Band, Pistol Annies (a trio that includes Miranda Lambert Ashley Monroe , and Angaleena Presley), Aubrie Sellers, Stoney Larue and Kelli Pickler. Lidell joins a star studded panel including local Award-winning songwriter Ken Gaines, Susan Gibson best known for her Grammy winning song "Wide Open Spaces" , The Voice finalist Sarah Golden , Berkalin Records Founder and Songwriter Brian Kalinec, Brad Bowman, Vocal Coach to the Stars Tom McKinney , Jesse Raub, Jr, Cowboy Dave Bayless from The Bull 100.3 Morning Show and KPFT's Tom Tranchilla.

"Houston's great diversity and unified spirit have played big rolls in my developing an eclectic music taste. There has been such a wide and wonderful array of talent coming from our city for years.! To this day, Houstonians are my favorite people. I am honored to join the HoustonLive team. They are helping develop new singer-songwriters who otherwise wouldn't have platforms to launch from, and helping them build bridges to the rest of the music world," said Frank Liddell, founder Carnival Music. "I met with last year's winner Lizi Bailey when she and founder Tracy DeJarnett visited Nashville, and I was inspired and impressed. I'm looking forward to hearing the finalists this year in Houston," added Liddell.

To celebrate the Texas singer/songwriter, HoustonLive will kick off Songwriter Week to celebrate local artists. The first live performance will be Friday May 1st at EQ Heights with HoustonLIve 2019 winners Lizi Bailey and Alex Coba. Check our website for more live music events during HoustonLive Songwriter Week at https://houstonlive.tv.

HoustonLive is a songwriter platform organized by local marketing executive and event producer Tracy DeJarnett who has worked on marketing and entertainment projects with companies like ExxonMobil, Sprint, corporate collaboration with The Grammys, AT&T, 20th Century Fox on a collaboration with AT&T, World's Smallest Film Festival launched at CES and more.

A portion of proceeds from HoustonLive events supports local non-profits. Past non-profits supported include Belles Buds Animal Rescue, Best Friends Animal Society, All Border Collie Rescue and Houston Food Bank (with sister organization LinkedIn Local).

HoustonLive offers a unique opportunity for songwriters to access a bounty of local and national resources to help them achieve their music career goals. The HoustonLive team has been working closely with a range of music resources inside and outside of Houston, including Frank Liddell in Nashville who have offered mentorship for the finalists and winner of the songwriter competition. The Texas Music Office, Springboard Music Festival, Lucky Run Studios, Visionary Heights, Houston Film Commission, BMI, ASCAP and Carnival Music have all offered various forms of mentorship and support for the songwriters and programs within the HoustonLive platform and community.





