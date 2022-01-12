Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Grand Opera Opens THE MAGIC FLUTE Next Month

Performances begin February 4, 2022.

Jan. 12, 2022  

On February 4, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Mozart's classic The Magic Flute.

Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade's wildly inventive production of Mozart's The Magic Flute, originally scheduled for the 2019-20 season, rounds out the HGO winter repertoire this February. This silenta??film-inspired visual spectacle incorporates live performance with a magical animated world. The fable centers around noble Prince Tamino and bird-catcher Papageno's quest to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night's daughter. During their journey, the two are tested as they overcome evil to discover the truth.

Four incredible HGO Studio alumni lead the cast of this can't-miss production. Norman Reinhardt as Tamino, Andrea Carroll as Pamina, Thomas Glass as Papageno, and Anthony Robin Schneider as Sarastro/Speaker. Rising soprano Rainelle Krause makes her HGO debut as the Queen of the Night. Dame Jane Glover, who previously conducted HGO's The Elixir of Love in 2016, conducts.

The original production of this version of The Magic Flute was created by Komische Oper Berlin.

The opera runs two hours and 41 minutes with one intermission. It is sung in German with projected English translation.

Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit hgo.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.


