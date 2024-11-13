Houston Chamber Choir Will Perform 'Christmas at the Villa – Glory in the Highest'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, will return to the beauty of the Villa de Matel Chapel to present “Christmas at the Villa – Glory in the Highest,” the Choir’s annual holiday concerts sharing the universal message of peace and goodwill to the world. The Choir now celebrates its 30th anniversary season.

The soaring sounds of voices, organ and brass will ring throughout the beauty of the Chapel of the Villa de Matel to the delight of concert-goers for “Christmas at the Villa – Glory in the Highest.” This year, special guests are the highly regarded instrumental ensemble Paragon Brass and the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson, returning once again. Join with family and friends in this beloved Houston holiday tradition.

In partnership with The Beacon, and in the spirit of giving, Houston Chamber Choir patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are men and women's personal hygiene items, including toiletries, socks, and disposable razors, along with medical scrubs, blankets, and new or gently used bath towels. For a full list of donation items and The Beacon's Amazon Wish List, visit www.beaconhomeless.org/inkinditems.

The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

