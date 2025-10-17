 tracker
Houston Chamber Choir To Present ALL GOD’S CREATURES ​​​​​​​October 25 At South Main Baptist Church

Concert features the world premiere of “Houston Seasons — Autumn” by Daniel Knaggs and Devondra Banks Brown.

Oct. 17, 2025
Houston Chamber Choir To Present ALL GOD’S CREATURES ​​​​​​​October 25 At South Main Baptist Church Image
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present All God’s Creatures on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church.

Conducted by Artistic Director Betsy Cook Weber, the program looks to the animal kingdom for inspiration and features the world premiere of Houston Seasons — Autumn, the first installment of a new commission project by Houston composer Daniel Knaggs and poet Devondra Banks Brown.

The performance opens with a rousing spiritual arrangement of “De Animals a-Comin” performed by the Men’s Ensemble from South Main Baptist Church. The program also includes Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, Kevin Puts’ If I Were a Swan, and R. Murray Schafer’s Medieval Bestiary—a setting of 12th-century texts that draws parallels between divine attributes and the qualities of real and imagined animals.

The Houston Chamber Choir, composed of 24 professional singers from diverse musical backgrounds, will be joined by the Men’s Ensemble of South Main Baptist Church.

Tickets range from $10 to $50 and can be purchased at houstonchamberchoir.org. Free parking is available in the church lot.



