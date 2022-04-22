Houston Chamber Choir Presents ONCE UPON A TIME For Season Finale Next Month

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Robert Simpson, founder and artistic director, presents "Once Upon a Time," created by Grammy-nominated Skylark in collaboration with storyteller Sara Walker and young American composer Benedict Sheehan. Skylark, based in Boston, Mass., is one of the leading chamber choir ensembles in the country. "Once Upon a Time" concludes Houston Chamber Choir's 2021-2022 season with an evening of enchantment to delight children and adults alike.

The work features the magical retelling of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" by the Brothers Grimm and "The Little Mermaid" by Hans Christian Andersen as interpreted by composer Sheehan. Scored for choir and narrator, this is sure to be a perfect outing for the entire family. The choir is excited to welcome Courtney Zavala, KPRC 2's Houston Life Co-Host and Emmy Award-nominated journalist, as our narrator for this concert, which is sponsored in part by Vinson & Elkins, LLP.

The professional singers of the Houston Chamber Choir will perform Benedict Sheehan's "Once Upon a Time" with Robert Simpson conducting and Zavala as guest narrator.

The performance is on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 pm in person and Sunday, June 5 at 2 pm CT for the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage Virtual Release.

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Tickets range from $10 (student) to $25 for regular admission. Go to https://houstonchamberchoir.org/once-upon-a-time to purchase tickets.

MORE: Parking is free; seats are first come, first served.