Houston Chamber Choir Presents Daniel Knaggs's World Premiere Of THE JOYFUL MYSTERIES To Open 29th Season

The Houston Chamber Choir joins Kinetic Ensemble and The Monarch Chamber Players for this new major work, a choral symphony for choir, chamber orchestra, and soloists.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 2 Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 4 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause

Houston Chamber Choir Presents Daniel Knaggs's World Premiere Of THE JOYFUL MYSTERIES To Open 29th Season

Houston Chamber Choir Presents Daniel Knaggs's World Premiere Of THE JOYFUL MYSTERIES To Open 29th Season

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents the world premiere of The Joyful Mysteries by composer Daniel Knaggs to kick off its 29th season “Prime Time.”

The Houston Chamber Choir joins Kinetic Ensemble and The Monarch Chamber Players for this new major work, a choral symphony for choir, chamber orchestra, and soloists. Commissioned by Holy Rosary Church in Houston, the work explores five mysteries of joy, which come to be even in the context of fear, sorrow, and suffering. A trio of illustrious soloists include Gemma Summerfield, soprano; Sarah Mesko, mezzo-soprano; and Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone.

“Prime Time,” the Choir's 29th season, has special meaning. Wellesley College Professor of Mathematics Dr. Stanley Chang explains that the number 29 is prime, meaning that it cannot be multiplicatively divided into two parts. But 29 has interesting internal parts in other contexts. It is the sum of two squares and is the first prime number that is the sum of three squares. Every number up to 29 has at most two distinct prime factors, indicating that 29 is an apex of a phenomenon that will not be seen again.

Season 29 represents the apex of the Houston Chamber Choir's programming experience and growth leading to a unique season of concerts that will not be seen again.

In 2023, the Houston Chamber Choir is thrilled to welcome back Knaggs, who audiences may remember from the 2021-2022 season, Sing Out the New Day. His world premiere of “Two Streams,” a cantata scored for choir and string orchestra, was the season opener.

In 2022 alone, Knaggs's music was performed across the globe, including in Singapore, Australia, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Italy, England, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and throughout the U.S. After living abroad and having studied six foreign languages, he continues to explore the interplay between music and linguistics while maintaining an international outlook in his work.

Increasingly sought after as a composer, Knaggs has been commissioned in recent years by several highly prestigious chamber operas and choral groups. These include the 2023 Puccini Chamber Opera Festival (Italy), the Choir of Trinity College Cambridge, VOCES8, Wells Cathedral Choir, Kinetic Ensemble, The Wooster Symphony Orchestra, The Houston Chamber Choir, Houston Children's Chorus, the Yale Norfolk Summer Choral Festival, The University of Michigan Chamber Choir and the 2021 Musica Vera Festival in Toruń, Poland.

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT

 

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here. Learn more concert details at https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/the-joyful-mysteries.

MORE: There is ample parking in the church lot. Seating is first come, first served.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Review: FAR EAST at On the Verge Theatre Photo
Review: FAR EAST at On the Verge Theatre

The thing about FAR EAST is the emotional stakes are never high. Unlike MADAME BUTTERFLY where we are faced with a scorned woman and an illegitimate child, here we never see the soldier’s Japanese lover. And contrasted with FROM HERE TO ETERNITY where an affair is consummated on a wildly active beach, the soldier and his captain’s wife merely brush against each other almost politely rather than passionately.

2
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to Main Street Theater Photo
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to Main Street Theater

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES comes to Main Street Theater in September. The production is adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson.

3
CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES To Be Presented In Spanish And English At Main Street Theater Photo
CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES To Be Presented In Spanish And English At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater's upcoming production of CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES,  will playing September 24 – October 21 at MST's Midtown location.

4
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under The Stars

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is half brilliant and half hackneyed, but there are moments when it is dizzyingly great.  A clever but overstuffed book married with challenging pop rock songs keeps the cast and audience on their toes, but when it hits the high it is worth it.  “You Oughta Know” and “Uninvited” are two of the most amazing pieces of musical theater acting I have seen in years.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
Art Factory (8/24-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis
Jones Hall (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
MVE/BBYMT Studio Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taming of the Shrew
Points North Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Theatre Suburbia (9/15-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# U.S. Premiere of The Greatest Play in the History of the World By Ian Kershaw
Cone Man Running's Studio (9/08-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
The George Theater (9/06-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You