Houston Chamber Choir presents Christmas at the Villa: Arise, shine, for your light has come! at Villa de Matel

Four holiday concerts Dec. 14-15 with specials guests the Treble Choir of Houston and Houston Bronze

WHAT:

The serene beauty of the Chapel of the Villa da Matel is a perfect setting for the enchanting array of traditional carols and new Christmas favorites presented each year by the Houston Chamber Choir. This year's program is Christmas at the Villa: Arise, shine, for your light has come! These annual Christmas concerts have become a Houston holiday tradition.

Houston Chamber Choir welcomes back the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral, directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson for the 2:30 p.m. performances. This year, the outstanding professional bell choir, Houston Bronze, is the special guest for the 5 p.m. performances.

the giving spirit of the holidays, patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are disposable razors, new socks, toiletries, medical scrubs and new or gently used bath towels.

WHO:

The professional men and women singers of the Houston Chamber Choir will be led by conductor Robert Simpson. He is founder and artistic director of the Houston Chamber Choir and Canon for Music at historic Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal in Houston). The Choir will be joined by the Treble Choir of Houston, directed by Mariana Parnas-Simpson, and by the professional bell choir, Houston Bronze.

WHEN:

Dec. 14 - 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 15 - 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Chapel at the Villa de Matel

6510 Lawndale St., Houston, 77023

TARIFF:

Tickets to the event are $40. Discounts are available for seniors, first responders, music educators and students. Please go to our website at houstonchamberchoir.org to purchase.

MORE:

For parking: All vehicles must enter through the main gate to the Villa de Matel on Lawndale Street. Free parking is available on site. The parking lot is in the Northwest corner of the Villa de Matel campus. There will be golf cart shuttles to assist you from the parking lot to the chapel if needed.

Check out their website at houstonchamberchoir.org





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You