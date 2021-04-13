Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOUSTON BALLET REIGNITED Brings Live Performances Back to Miller Outdoor Theatre

Tickets will be available starting Friday, April 30th at 9:00 AM.

Apr. 13, 2021  
The Houston Ballet returns to live performances in May with Houston Ballet Reignited, performing outdoors at the Miller Outdoor Theatre on May 7 and 8, 2021.

For the first time in over a year, Houston Ballet and the Houston Ballet Orchestra are performing live! Join Houston Ballet for an evening of dance, music and film as they reflect on the creativity of the past year and leap forward towards returning to the theater.

The Houston Ballet's mission is to inspire a lasting love and appreciation for dance through artistic excellence, exhilarating performances, innovative choreography and superb educational programs. Houston Ballet embraces inclusion, diversity, equity and access.

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free! Learn more at https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/houston-ballet-reignited/.


