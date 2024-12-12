Grammy Award-Winner Gaby Moreno to Perform at The Hobby Center This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Grammy-winner Gaby Moreno in Concert for a limited one-show engagement on February 15, 2025.

Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer. Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, she has released nine albums, won a Grammy for X Mí (Vol. 1)., earned Grammy nominations for albums Alegoría (Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, 2023) and Illusion (Best Latin Pop Album, 2017), and won two Latin Grammy Awards (Best New Artist, 2013 and Best Traditional Tropical Album, 2023). Moreno co-wrote the Parks and Recreation theme song, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Moreno has shared the international stage with pop music luminaries such as Bono, Andrea Boccelli, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Punch Brothers, Hugh Laurie, Buena Vista Social Club, Calexico, David Gray, and many more. Additionally, she sang the theme song and voiced Marlena in Disney's children's television series Elena of Avalor, was featured on Guillermo Del Toro's newest Netflix show ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ and received a 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nomination for her song on the film ‘The Valet.’ Later in 2023, Gaby wrote and performed the lead song “El Saber” for the acclaimed film “Radical”, starring Eugenio Derbez. She recently earned a 2023 Latin Grammy for her work as a producer on Omara Portuondo’s critically acclaimed album, VIDA. Moreno's new album, Dusk, was released on February 16th via Cosmica Artists and features a striking rendition of "Luna de Xelajú" with Oscar Isaac paying homage to their shared Guatemalan roots.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Comments