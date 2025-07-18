Full Cast Set For EUREKA DAY At 4th Wall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4th Wall Theatre Company has announced the full cast for Jonathan Spector's hilarious and ultra-relevant regional premiere of EUREKA DAY, directed by Artistic Director Jennifer Dean.

4th Wall's Founding Resident Artists and Houston theatre power couple Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl return home to star, joined by Jasmine Renee Thomas (VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, FAIRVIEW), Nick Farco (SENSE & SENSIBILITY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT), and Laine Chan in her 4th Wall debut. EUREKA DAY begins performances on September 19 in STUDIO 101 at Spring Street Studios.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, this prescient pre-pandemic comedy is a hilarious and relatable story about how we get along and find common ground in today's world. At Eureka Day School in Berkeley, progressive ideals reign - until a mumps outbreak turns every solution into a debate. As the five board members struggle to reach consensus, they face a pressing question: How do you find consensus when no one agrees on the truth?

The creative team includes Mark Lewis (Scenic Design), Michael Mullins (Sound and Projection Design), Jack Jacobs (Lighting Design), Nike Helgerud (Costume Design), Frankie Outlaw (Properties Design), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager).

_____________________________________________________________________________

EUREKA DAY

Written by: Jonathan Spector

Directed by: Jennifer Dean

Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl, Philip Lehl, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Nick Farco, and Laine Chan

Dates: September 19 - October 11, 2025

(7:30pm evening performances; 2:30pm Sunday matinees)

Duration: Estimated 2 hours with no intermission. NO LATE SEATING.

Location: Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, STUDIO 101, Houston TX 77007

Tickets: $40 - $70; purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991; special discounts available for those Under-25/Over-65.

Special Performances:

Preview (Pay-What-You-Will): Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: September 19, 2025 at 7:30pm

Open-Captioned Performance/Actor Talkback: Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 2:30pm

Audience Talkback hosted by Tracie Jae of The Quiet Rebel: Sunday, October 5, 2025 after the 2:30PM matinee

Industry Night (Pay-What-You-Will): Monday, October 6, 2024 at 7:30pm