Feature: AUDITIONS at Theatre Under The Stars

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS will have auditions here in Houston for their upcoming shows on Thursday, March 27th, and Friday, March 28th, for ECC singers. ECC Dancers can find slots on Saturday, March 29th, as well. What is interesting about TUTS is you can be an equity actor or a non-professional, and they DO accept video auditions as well. Those are due by March 30th. You can find extensive information here:

https://www.tuts.org/about/auditions

Specific locally produced shows for this season include - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, White Christmas, Million Dollar Quartet, and Beautiful the Carole King Story.

Broadway World writer Brett Cullum spoke with Laura Peete, Associate Artistic Director at Theatre Under The Stars, and she told us that TUTS is unique in that it produces three or four shows a year locally, solely here in Houston. To give you an idea of the number of auditionees Laura sees annually, she told us, “We have local days that people can come in person. But then we also have virtual options. So, usually, for an open season audition, I watch around 1,500 audition videos, and I see 300 people audition in person. We will go through every single video and live audition we saw and explore ways to see them in our shows. We will follow up with those actors about sending show-specific material so that we can see how they are as performers and their interpretation, style, and approach to a specific character we're looking to cast.”

Then TUTS will move into callbacks, and Laura explains, “So once we're in the callbacks phase, that's when it gets show specific as far as when we facilitate them. We try our best to lump fall season callbacks. So, for our self-produced shows that we're doing between September and December, we will do callbacks pretty quickly. So sometimes that's two self-produced, and sometimes that's three self-produced. It just depends on the season. We try to end the summer fully cast for our first fall chunk of self-produced shows.”

When asked about watching over 1,500 video submissions, Laura said, “We sit and watch every single video because I started off as a performer. I'm an artist and know that submitting tapes and auditioning in person is vulnerable. This is such an oxymoron kind of industry, where it's like you gotta get used to no's. When you leave the room, don't take it with you. You know you'll get 70 Nos before you get a yes, right? We have to build that strength within us. But we're also asking you to come into a room or submit a tape and be completely vulnerable, using your talent and your gift to determine if you're getting a job. I am so sensitive to that. I make sure every single video is watched. I care about doing the due diligence and making sure everyone is seen. So yes, it is hours and hours and hours and hours of watching those videos.”

When asked for audition tips, Laura had this to say, “There's a few things that can really set you up for success. I truly don't need to see more than 60 seconds of you performing, and in the first 15 seconds to 20 seconds, I will be able to determine your talent level. The ending of that 60 seconds is going to determine how far you are going to take it. How much are you going to show me? Are you gonna show me that belt? Are you gonna show me the crescendo? Are you going to show me the musicality? So, it is about being really smart with your piece. Make sure that you're performing a song that you really can feel connected to. I teach students as well, and I always say, ‘I know you want to sing this epic song of the forty-year-old mother who has lived all of this life. But you're 17. There are so many more songs you can do that are going to set you up for more success because I can see it.’ I need to be able to see you in what you're performing.”

“Find ways to show me your personality. And the best way is your opening slate, right? I want to see that you're relatable, and if I'm gonna put you in a show for eight weeks with a cast, I need to know that your personality can mesh well. That's hard when you have a slate that maybe lasts like six seconds. So get creative, and make sure I can see who you are. Use the 60 seconds as best as possible cause that's all I'm gonna get to decide what that next step is, especially if I don't know you or I haven't seen you in a room before. And I think most casting directors would say the same thing. So those would be those would be my big tips.”

We asked Laura about doing legendary songs such as “Defying Gravity” from WICKED, and she cautioned folks from picking songs that conjure up another performer like Idina Menzel. Laura advised, “If you're gonna do a song that has made history, then you gotta just knock it out of the park. That's what I would say.” Laura also cautioned about picking shows in the TUTS season that are coming up rather suggesting you find numbers that are simply strong representations of you as an artist.

So get those video submissions ready, or sign up for those in-person slots! THEATRE UNDER THE STARS is an amazing Houston company that doesn’t have a resident company, so it’s a clean slate every year. Working with TUTS is an awesome opportunity to be seen on Houston’s largest musical stage. And they do love to cast local!

Photo is of Laura Peete

