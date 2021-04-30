David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES to be Presented at Landing Theatre Company

David Davila's Aztec Pirates, a Latinx Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: The Insignificance of Life on Mars will receive a virtual reading presentation this Sunday May 2nd as part of The Landing Theatre Company's 10th annual New American Voices Playwrighting Festival.

Spearheaded by founding artistic director David Rainey, The Landing Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th annual New American Voices Playwriting Festival, which will once again be presented online. The festival, presented April 24-May 2, showcases four winning new plays from outstanding American Playwrights, and will also include four online panels with top industry professionals.

And this year a new design element has been added. Each play is assigned a design team for scenery, costumes, lighting and sound design. They will create and present concepts for an actual production of each of the selected plays using an actual theatre in the Houston area as the production's conceptual location. After the reading talkback, audiences are invited into the Design Room for a live presentation of the designs and concepts, with the designers, playwright and director.

Directed by Laura Moreno, the cast includes Gabriel Regojo, Pamela Garcia Langton, Ollie Corchado, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Maria Isabella Rojas, Nicole Orabona, Alexandra Castro, and Jeana Magallon. The production team includes Allison Vierra (State Manager), James V. Thomas (Scenic Design), Kristie Chiyere Osi Shackelford (Costume Design), Christina R. Giannelli (Lighting Design), and Sean Ramos (Sound Design). The festival is coordinated by Eric Moore.

To learn more about David Davila and his three-part Latinx Fantasia, visit the Landing Theatre's New Works Podcast hosted by Brendan Bourque-Sheil. Available everywhere you listen to podcasts.

AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES / PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS by David Davila will be presented virtually on May 2nd at 3pm CST.

This event is Open Access, however Registration is Required

TICKETS may be reserved on Eventbrite: 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

MORE INFORMATION about the plays, playwrights, panels and panelists can be found at:

www.landingtheatre.org