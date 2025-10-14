 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

DEATHTRAP Opens This Friday At Standing Ovation Theater

Jeff Merriman directs Ira Levin’s classic thriller in Webster.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
DEATHTRAP Opens This Friday At Standing Ovation Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Standing Ovation Theatre will open its production of Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP this Friday, October 10, directed by Jeff Merriman, for a run through Sunday, October 19 at the company’s home at 17380 El Camino in Webster.

A masterclass in suspense and dark humor, DEATHTRAP centers on a once-successful playwright who discovers a brilliant script written by one of his students. Desperate to regain his fame, he concocts a plan to steal the play—a decision that sets off a chain of shocking twists and turns where nothing is what it seems.

With its razor-sharp dialogue, clever plotting, and surprising reversals, DEATHTRAP remains one of Broadway’s longest-running thrillers, blending laughter and fear in equal measure.

Standing Ovation Theatre will also host a New Year’s Masquerade Gala and has announced its 2026 season lineup, with details available on the company’s Facebook page and at standingovation.org.



Regional Awards
Need more Houston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Operation Mincemeat
79 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
& Juliet
87 ratings

& Juliet
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Aladdin
84 ratings

Aladdin

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos