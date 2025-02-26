DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to Rec Room Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rec Room Arts will present a reimagining of DEATH OF A SALESMAN, Arthur Miller’s seminal work and one of the most influential plays in American history. This haunting and deeply resonant production, directed by Rec Room’s Artistic Director Matt Hune, features David Rainey (Alley Theatre) as Willy Loman and brings a raw, unflinching perspective to Miller’s timeless exploration of the American Dream. Preview performances begin on Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14 with an official press opening on Saturday, March 15. Performances will continue through Saturday, April 15.

A devastating indictment of capitalism and the pursuit of success at any cost, DEATH OF A SALESMAN is a searing portrait of a man caught between reality and illusion. Willy Loman, the quintessential everyman, has spent his life chasing a dream that continues to elude him, a dream that promises prosperity but delivers heartbreak. As he grapples with his fading relevance in a rapidly changing world, his family struggles to piece together the remnants of his fractured identity. This production strips the play down to its barest emotional core, intensifying its examination of disillusionment, family, and the cost of an unrelenting belief in a broken system.

“In an age of uncertainty, DEATH OF A SALESMAN speaks directly to the heart of our fractured nation," says Matt Hune, Artistic Director of Rec Room Arts. “Miller’s play is as urgent as ever, forcing us to confront America’s relationship with the American Dream and the crushing weight of its unattainable promises. This play resonates now in ways that feel eerily prophetic.”

The complete cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN includes Kendrick Brown, Brandon Carter, Eva Catanzariti, Kaci M. Fannin, Anna Flynn, Heather Hall, Brock Hatton, Byron Jacquet, Cameron O’Neil, Kory Laquess Pullam, David Rainey, and Jack Young. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Lilli Lemberger, lighting design by Cassidy Stanley, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, original music composed by John Amar, and fight direction by Luke Fedell. Mary McNeely is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

Comments