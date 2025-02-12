DEATH OF A SALESMAN And More Announced for Rec Room Arts 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rec Room Arts has announced the lineup for their 2025 Season. Celebrating its ninth anniversary, Rec Room Arts continues its mission-driven programming with bold, innovative productions, including reimagined American classics and a regional premiere of an exciting new work. In addition to its mainstage season, Rec Room Arts will continue the Happy Hour Reading Series, a monthly play-reading event that fosters community, elevates emerging Houston artists, and celebrates the joy of reading plays.

The mainstage productions feature the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama DEATH OF A SALESMAN—a landmark of American theatre—by Arthur Miller and directed by Matt Hune; the regional premiere of TOROS by Danny Tejera, directed by Lily Wolff; and the season's grand finale, a repertory presentation of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning two-part epic, ANGELS IN AMERICA, directed by Matt Hune and Sophia Watt.

"This season is about the fault lines of American identity—dreams and disillusionment, privilege and stagnation, survival and transformation," says Rec Room Arts Artistic Director Matt Hune. "These plays speak to the anxieties and aspirations of modern America, confronting the myths we tell ourselves and the realities we must face. Now, more than ever, these stories are urgent, raw, and necessary."

Season Subscriptions, Flexible Punch Passes and Single Tickets are currently on sale for the entire 2025 Season. In an effort to make theatre, and more specifically Rec Room events, more accessible to more people, Rec Room will be providing the following initiatives: Fiver Performances - tickets to the first Wednesday of each of the four productions will be $5. Tickets will be available the Wednesday of the performance in-person at the box office one hour before showtime; first come, first served. $20 Previews - preview performances will be available online (anytime) and at the box office (one hour before showtime) for $10.

REC ROOM ARTS' 2022 THEATRE SEASON:

Pulitzer Prize Winner

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Written by Arthur Miller

Directed by Matt Hune

March 13 - April 5

A visceral reimagining of an American classic. Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama DEATH OF A SALESMAN delves into the struggles of Willy Loman, a traveling salesman trapped by the illusions of the American Dream. This deeply moving portrayal of a fractured nation, family, and individual features David Rainey (Alley Theatre) and is directed by Rec Room's Artistic Director, Matt Hune (Spring Awakening, Peter Pan).

Regional Premiere

TOROS

Written by Danny Tejera

Directed by Lily Wolff

May 24 - June 14

Toro is back in Madrid hanging out with his high school friends, Juan and Andrea (and Juan's dying golden retriever, Tica). They spend their weekends exactly like they used to: chain-smoking pitis in Juan's garage, listening to Juan's latest DJ mix, and going out to clubs around Madrid. But something's not quite right. As sexual tensions emerge and old power dynamics get challenged, these third-culture-kids struggle to grow up, take responsibility, and find a version of reality to believe in.

Pulitzer Prize Winner

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES & PERESTROIKA

Written by Tony Kushner

Directed by Matt Hune and Sophia Watt

November 5 - December 20

A theatrical landmark and cultural touchstone, Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America unfolds in two parts, presented in rotating repertory. Set in 1980s New York during the height of the AIDS crisis and Reagan-era politics, this sweeping epic interweaves the lives of lost lovers, estranged couples, and political power players in a powerful story of survival, spirituality, and transformation. A once-in-a-generation theatrical event directed by Matt Hune and Sophia Watt (Heroes of the Fourth Turning)

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

Tickets are available online or at the door. Due to limited seating, it is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance.

Season Subscriptions & Flexible Punch Passes: On sale now, ranging from $160-$290

Single Tickets: Priced from $20 - $45, plus applicable fees

Performance Schedule: Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Select matinees at 2:00 p.m.)

Location: Rec Room Arts, 100 Jackson Street, Suite 130C, Houston, TX 77002

ABOUT REC ROOM ARTS:

Rec Room Arts is a non-profit theatre organization whose mission is to develop innovative performances by emerging and established artists in order to energize a new generation of audiences for the arts. Rec Room Arts is interested in providing unique and enjoyable experiences through theatre that enhance the cultural imagination and social wellbeing of Houston. Rec Room believes in the theatrical examination of individual experiences and operates under the principles that theatre shapes behaviors, patterns, and The Collective Unconscious. Furthermore, Rec Room believes in the importance of making the overall experience of going to the theatre pleasurable. Therefore, audiences are invited to arrive early and stay late to socialize in our bar.

